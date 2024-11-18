mobile app bar

Cooper Kupp’s Wife Anna Had the Perfect Reaction To the Rams WR Running 69 Yards For a Touchdown

Sneha Singh
Published

Anna Marie Kupp and Cooper Kupp

Anna Marie Kupp (left) and Cooper Kupp (right);
Credits: Instagram @annamariekupp

Cooper Kupp led the charge in the Los Angeles Rams’ 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots, proving once again that he is still one of the elite receivers in the league. The former Lombardy Trophy and Super Bowl MVP winner’s time with the Rams is far from done. He might be peaking again, in fact. The highlight on Sunday was his 69-yard touchdown that had Anna Marie Kupp gushing over her husband.

The 31-year-old wide receiver scored two touchdowns for the Rams, with the second one getting the fans hyper-excited online. Kupp’s wife also celebrated his glorious performance through an adorable story on Instagram.

Anna’s post had a visual of the receiver above a Disney character lauding him.

Kupp entered the franchise record book with his first TD on Sunday. That was his 54th overall touchdown. And he now stands third in the team’s all-time receiving TD list. He is 30 touchdowns behind Torry Holt in second place.

His 69-yard TD, however, remained the talking point. And fans have been celebrating his zero cover run since the game.

Kupp sends fans into a frenzy

While the WR’s touchdown run is impressive in itself, the fact that the Patriots had no deep defenders to stop him made it extra special. Elusive as ever, Kupp made the touchdown run and later gestured a ‘zero’ to indicate the zero cover.

The Rams shared the clip of their star on their Instagram account with the snarky caption, “we recommend keeping a safety over top.”

Fans were overjoyed to see their team finally play to their potential.

CLASSY NINE & DIME

Cooper Kupp is scoring touchdowns today is a great day

One Rams fan shared his first-hand account of the game, narrating how Kupp’s touchdown electrified the atmosphere in the stadium.

Such a fun game to be at. I was chirping the fuck out of all the pats fans. Especially after this touchdown.

A user admired the receiver’s celebration.

Love the way he play no taunting no showboating just get to the end zone and thanks his teammates”

Kupp, with his performance, has managed to prove all the naysayers wrong amid speculations of a possible trade after his absence due to an ankle sprain.

