Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott: Which NFL QB Has Delivered More Wins for the Cowboys in 2024 Season?

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott

Cooper Rush (L) and Dak Prescott (R). Image Credits: Imagn Images and USA Today Sports

With just four wins from 11 games, the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff hopes are slowly dwindling. At present, America’s team must win at least four of their next six games, while also depending on the results of the other NFC teams to clinch a playoff berth.

Cooper Rush took over the QB role after Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury, but has it made a positive impact on the Cowboys’ results?

Notably, both QBs have equally disappointing records this season, with Prescott accounting for three wins in the eight games he has played thus far. Meanwhile, Rush has two wins from seven games (before the Cowboys-Giants result), which is indeed concerning for the fans and the analysts.

Interestingly, both QBs played in the 33-17 win over the Browns in Week 1.

In terms of win percentage, Prescott holds a slight edge with a not-so-impressive 37.5 percent record. Meanwhile, Rush has a 28.57 percent record, which is also underwhelming, meaning neither QB has helped the Cowboys win half of their games this year.

In terms of performance, Prescott has done better, throwing 12 touchdowns, while Rush has 4, including two TDs in the upset win over the Commanders (34-26) last week. It could also hint that Rush is improving steadily in Dak’s absence.

With the Cowboys trumping the Thanksgiving battle 27-20, Rush has now registered his third win, matching Prescott’s 37.5 percent record. This also improved the Cowboys’ tally to 5-7, while the Giants stay out of the playoff contention with 10 losses in 12 games.

However, Rush needs to do more to keep the Cowboys’ playoff hopes alive.

