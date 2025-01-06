“I’m Pretty Sure Cooper Rush is Gone”: Skip Bayless Expects Trey Lance to Back Up Dak Prescott Next Season

The Cowboys didn’t end the season on a positive note, losing to the Commanders in the penultimate game. But it was a good outing for former third-overall pick, Trey Lance, who finally got a chance to start a game.

Lance finished the game with 244 yards, completing 20 of 34 passes while rushing for another 26. According to Skip Bayless, he proved himself a worthy backup to returning Dak Prescott.

Skip expects the current backup and QB2 to depart this off-season in free agency, getting a better deal elsewhere. He believes Lance can step up and be a competent backup for Dak and said so on his YouTube channel:

“Trey Lance went 20 of 34 for 244. Not bad, didn’t turn it over which was great. Something to build on. I’m pretty sure Cooper Rush will be gone. So will Trey Lance be backup to Dak next season, Quite possibly.”

Skip believes Lance should have been given more opportunities this season despite a poor pre-season. Having seen him play today, Skip believes he saw “flashes of greatness” from the 24-year-old. Bayless further gushed about Lance’s good size, mobility, and his good arm.

Lance is set to hit free agency next season, joining Cooper Rush as an available quarterback. The Cowboys chose not to pick up his fifth-year option this season, leaving the former 49ers QB on his current 4-year rookie deal worth $34.1 million.

However, it’s unlikely he’ll receive a similar deal elsewhere. Lance has yet to prove he’s capable of being a reliable QB1, and teams won’t spend that kind of money on a QB2.

Dallas is also unlikely to offer him a substantial contract. With Dak Prescott already commanding $60 million, the Cowboys will likely look for a more cost-effective backup. They could sign a less expensive veteran quarterback or draft a younger option for the future. This leaves Lance’s future in Dallas uncertain, even as a potential backup.

That said, the Cowboys have spent two seasons developing Lance, which strengthens their case for continuing to work with him. By re-signing him, they could mold Lance into a viable starter and position him as Dak’s potential successor.