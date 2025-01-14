“Couple of D*ck Moves”: Richard Sherman Blasts Cowboys for Mistreating Cooper Rush & Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys continue to be a circus even after their season has ended, and Richard Sherman is ready to start calling people out. He says the mistreatment of players and coaches has put the team in an oddly perplexing situation.

The Cowboys “parted ways” with Mike McCarthy yesterday. The news didn’t come as a shock, but its timing confused Sherman and other football fans. But you can add it to the list of incompetent front-office decisions the team has made in recent seasons. Sherman thinks it’s time we start calling the team out for their decision-making.

“How curious is this whole Dallas Cowboys debacle,” Sherman said on his podcast, intrigued. “Because the Bears requested an interview with McCarthy. And then the Cowboys say no… And then they fire him.”

Sherman is mostly right. The Chicago Bears did request an interview with McCarthy a week ago, but the Cowboys denied the request. It seems like the Cowboys thought they could retain McCarthy for less money or more years than he wanted. McCarthy had the leverage, though, as other teams were requesting his services. So, he walked.

Nobody truly knows what happened during the negotiations. It’s only being reported as a mutual parting of ways. However, Sherman is right that it was unprofessional not to let McCarthy interview with Chicago when the request was made.

“Look, there’s been a couple d*ck moves by the Cowboys — the Cooper Rush situation where he had to play that game and he got a $250,000 bonus. And they played Trey Lance. D*ck move. Not allowing McCarthy to interview with the Bears when you knew you were going to fire him — d*ck move,” the former CB said on The Richard Sherman Podcast.

Rush was just one start away from cashing in on the $250k bonus before the Cowboys decided to bench him against the Washington Commanders. They did this to save money, which is unusual. Normally, coaches push for their players to hit their bonuses at the end of the season. But the move from Dallas comes across as if they’re pinching pennies, despite being the most profitable sports franchise in the world.

Deion Sanders to Dallas?

There’s only been one name tossed around as a candidate for the Dallas vacancy so far: Deion Sanders. The rumor has persisted all season that he could transition to the NFL, even after he asserted he was staying in Boulder for the foreseeable future. The hire would make sense, but it would still leave a lot of unanswered questions. Can Deion thrive in the NFL? Does he need his son Shedeur as the starting QB? And if so, what happens with Dak Prescott?

It’s a can of worms that we all know the Cowboys aren’t afraid to open. Time and time again they make the dramatic coaching hire that catches headlines. Only for the coaches to get there and realize it’s “Jerry’s World”. He’s the GM and owner and doesn’t make the right decisions most of the time.

The head coaching vacancy in Dallas is a tough one. On one hand, a successful coach like Jimmie Johnson or Tom Landry can be forever recognized as a folk hero for the city. But on the other hand, it’s the most scrutinized job in the sport.

Maybe Sanders is the right man for the job. Sherman seems to think so. And if the Cowboys can secure Coach Prime, it would generate buzz going into next season. He’s turned around D2 and D1 college programs; let’s see if he can get it done in the NFL.