“Couldn’t Do It for NFL Games?”: Furious Fans React in Numbers as MetLife Stadium Gets All-Grass Turf Installed for FIFA Club World Cup

Jets coach Robert Saleh on the sidelines watching his offense struggle late in the game as the New England Patriots defeated the NY Jets 25-6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on September 19, 2021. The New England Patriots Came To Play The Ny Jets At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On September 19 2021 / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The turf versus grass field debate rages on. While turf fields may look nice and feel smooth, the majority of NFL players aren’t fans of playing on artificial grass. It’s also considered more dangerous. On turf, a cleat can’t move as freely, and the resulting force often travels back up the leg. Depending on the speed and direction of impact, this can lead to injuries to ligaments, tendons, and muscles.

Did you know: Roughly 20% more non-contact injuries occur on turf fields compared to grass. A study by Mass General Brigham found that if every turf game had been played on grass, at least 300 foot and leg injuries could have been prevented.

Now, here’s the kicker. As the FIFA Club World Cup group stage kicks off this Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the venue has received a bit of a makeover, including a natural grass field in place of its usual turf. And as expected, some football fans are upset that the same consideration isn’t given for NFL games.

The NFLPA itself reposted a report about the grass installation, adding a message that was cryptic yet clear:

Flocking to NFLPA’s tweet, one guy wrote, “But they couldn’t do this for an NFL game.”

Another disappointed fan pointed out that NFL team owners likely don’t want to spend the money to switch their stadiums to grass, despite all the studies highlighting how injury-prone artificial turf can be.

“No excuse for owners not to want all grass fields for their players… They just don’t want to pay the money despite all the studies about non-contact injuries. If US soccer (no offense, but NFL makes more money) can afford it, so can the NFL. There’s a reason FIFA refuses turf,” they penned.

Another fan suggested that not only NFL games, but all college football games should also be played on grass fields, eliminating turf surfaces altogether: “All the fields in the NFL and CFB need grass fields. Change my mind.”

Notable injuries that have occurred at MetLife Stadium on turf field

More and more injuries are occurring on turf fields, and players are becoming more vocal about their dislike of playing on them.

Just last season, Miami Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles tendon during the team’s 34-13 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. After the injury, Dolphins safety Jevon Holland called the turf at MetLife “trash.”

Even New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson called the field’s conditions “garbage” after suffering a lower leg injury in the team’s 20-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 of last season.

Even dating back to two seasons ago in Aaron Rodgers’s New York Jets debut, the curse of MetLife Stadium struck him. On the Jets’ first offensive drive of the season, Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon tear and missed the remainder of the season.