“We Now Have Three Undersized Receivers”: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Divided Over Mecole Hardman Signing

The Chiefs are giving Patrick Mahomes every weapon they can afford as they look to strengthen their offense. To get their hands on that third consecutive Lombardy Trophy, they are bringing back the man who caught the game-clinching pass against the 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl, Mecole Hardman.

Hardman signed a one-year deal with Kansas City and returns to the club where he contributed towards 14 receptions for 118 yards in the regular season and another seven passes for 62 yards in the postseason. However, his signing received a myriad of reactions from the fans, dividing popular opinion.

A fan astutely observed that the Chiefs are nwt stuck with three talented yet undersized receivers. Now, they are missing out on the physical side of the game. Others wondered if Rashee Rice won’t play a role this season because of his impending suspension. A fan noted that the defending champs now have 7 receivers and the WR room is better than last year.

However, few of them pointed out that he is a terrible playerband no one else would have signed him besides the Chiefs.

A fan joked that with all the pace in their ranks, it would feel like a track meet to see who reaches the end zone first. Someone joked that without Hardman, the Chiefs wouldn’t have been a dynasty. Fans said,

Idk we now have three undersized Receivers in Hollywood, Worthy and Mecole. With a Rive suspension we are missing some physical abilities

Another chimed in and wrote,

Uuuhhh ooohhh Rice done done?

A user noted,

So, are the Chiefs keeping seven wide receivers? If not, who’s the odd man out? Hollywood Brown.

Rashee Rice.

Xavier Worthy.

Justin Watson.

Mecole Hardman.

Kadarius Toney.

Skyy Moore. This room is dramatically better than last year. — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) June 6, 2024

Fans commented,

Someone stated,

Smart move. Hardman has always been good for 500-600 yards in KC when healthy. He's now insurance for a potential Rice suspension. Floor-raiser.

Another wrote,

Mecole Hardman is a useful role player who's sometimes gotten a bad rap because he couldn't be a reliable WR2 in KC's talent-poor receiver rooms. But as maybe WR4 or 5? Sure.

Others quipped,

As Rashee Rice’s future remains uncertain, the Kansas City Chiefs are exploring all the available options to boost their roster. Hardman seems like a safe and inexpensive choice. They are keen on improving their struggling offense. Kelce is 35 now and has shown signs of slowing down. They have already drafted his supposed replacement, Jared Wiley.

Chiefs Seal Xavier Worthy’s Contract

The Chiefs’ first-round draft pick is ready to be their star QB, Patrick Mahomes prime offensive target for at least the next four years. As per Sports Illustrated, Worthy, drafted out of Texas inked a four-year rookie deal worth $13.8 million total with a $6.8M signing bonus.

Being a first-rounder, he has a fifth-year option available in his contract. Worthy has missed a chunk of OTAs due to a hamstring injury. However, it is not a cause of concern given his injury history. In the past three seasons in Texas, he has only suffered a finger fracture and ankle sprain.

With Rashee possibly out of commission for the better part of the season, he has an opportunity to lock down a permanent spot in that WR room. Hollywood Brown and Hardman are only available for a year. If the Kansas City Chiefs don’t cut Rice, he and Worthy could be their top two wideouts for the next 3-4 seasons.

It will be exciting to see their pacy attack with Xavier, Brown, and Hardman. However, there is still a lack of physicality in that room. Kelce and Watson might have to compensate for that.