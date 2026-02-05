Nick Emmanwori Injury Update: NFL Injury Expert Gives Concerning Update Ahead of Super Bowl LX

As the Seattle Seahawks capped off their first practice in San Jose ahead of the Super Bowl, fans received one piece of good news and one concerning update. Starting with the good, quarterback Sam Darnold, while limited in Wednesday’s practice due to an oblique injury, looked sharp and said himself that he is feeling good heading into Super Bowl 60. Now for the bad news.

Advertisement

Safety Nick Emmanwori has been added to the team’s injury list. Reports state that the rookie nickelback, a strong candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year, was attempting to defend a pass late in practice when he suffered an ankle injury.

Emmanwori walked off the field under his own power, but later, while heading into his hotel, he was seen limping. That is where NFL injury expert Dr. Jesse Morse comes in with a more concerning outlook.

Morse wrote on Twitter that Emmanwori does not appear to have reinjured the right high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1, when he was labeled week-to-week. However, that means the injury sustained on Wednesday is a new one.

Morse added that it is not “blatantly obvious which ligaments are affected the most,” but noted that Emmanwori’s injury did not look like a high-ankle sprain since he was not using crutches or a walking boot during his limping walk to the hotel room. Still, Morse emphasized that the injury is concerning, and if the safety does end up playing, he would be “VERY” limited.

Nick Emmanwori injury update Here’s a video of him reportedly entering the hotel with a significant limp. He suffered a right high-ankle sprain in Week 1 and missed the next 3 games. Upon further review this appears to be a new injury to his right ankle, not an exact… https://t.co/Klb196I55W — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) February 5, 2026

It’s the last thing any fan wants to hear, and for a rookie on the brink of something special, the timing couldn’t be more crushing. The safety is scheduled for imaging (MRI/X-rays) on Thursday to determine the severity of the injury, according to reports.

“We brought him in to look at it, and we’ll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps,” head coach Mike Macdonald said after Wednesday’s session, as per ESPN.

Seattle will take on the high-flying New England Patriots, led by MVP candidate Drake Maye, so the defense needs to be as sharp as it has been all season. Emmanwori’s absence could turn into a major issue. He recorded 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 11 pass breakups during the regular season, and he will be needed at full strength for Seattle’s formidable defense to perform at its best.

If necessary, the Seahawks will have to rely more on Ty Okada on Sunday. But given Emmanwori’s versatility at safety, nickel cornerback, and strongside linebacker, it cannot be overstated how much his limited availability would hurt that secondary.