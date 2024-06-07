Cowboys Might Face Tyreek Hill, Chiefs-Like Situation Due to Micah Parsons’ New Request

Star linebacker Micah Parsons has been absent from the OTAs, confirming full well that a stalemate is looming large. Entering his fourth season, the Penn State alum is seeking a significant share of the pie, which could even reset the non-QB market. However, if this unfolds, owner Jerry Jones would have to make some hard calls, akin to what the Chiefs did with Tyreek Hill.

Nick Wright shares this sentiment, and during his recent appearance on ‘First Thing First,’ he asserted that the Cowboys could soon find themselves in a Chiefs-like situation where they might have to prioritize the position over the player. Notably, Kansas City had to let go of their star wideout, Tyreek Hill, in order to keep Chris Jones around.

The defending champs knew Jones’ new contract was coming up, which would be a fairly expensive proposition. Hill, too, was up for a new deal in 2022. So they decided their star DT was more valuable to the team than their star wideout.

Nick Wright, therefore, believes that Parsons’ impending contract could bring trouble. While he acknowledged that Nick Bosa blew up the pass rusher market last year with his $34 million annual payout, he also added that it would be hard for Jerry to keep two highest-paid non-QB positions on the roster, especially considering CeeDee Lamb’s non-QB contract is poised to be massive as well.

“I think this is tough accounting for Dallas. Are you going to have two of the three highest-paid non-QBs in football on the same team? The Chiefs couldn’t make it work. The Chiefs with Chris Jones’s contract coming down the pike, moved off Tyreek,” Wright said.

Dallas also has to keep in mind that they have to pay their QB Dak Prescott and, given how the QB market is, it would be impossible to ink three massive contracts. Notably, Prescott is expected to get a $50-$55 million annual deal.

Thus, the franchise would have to move on from either Lamb or Dak. There were abundant wideouts in this year’s draft and there may be next year too. They can get a rookie receiver and trade CeeDee away after the 2024 season. If they were to trade Lamb, there would be a few teams willing to take him.

CeeDee Lamb’s Potential Landing Spots

CeeDee Lamb’s time in Dallas could soon be coming to an end as the Cowboys’ struggle with cap space continues. The Oklahoma alum enters the fifth year of his contract and is ready to sit out the mandatory minicamp to force Jerry Jones’ hand.

While many feel the franchise will cave and offer him that mammoth contract, there are some interesting trade deals that they could pursue. According to the Bleacher Report, the Patriots could be an option for CeeDee.

Considering that Drake Maye will sit out his debut year, the Pats are poised to get a proven wideout while giving up a lot of draft capital. Currently, the best receiver they have is their 2024 2nd-round selection, Ja’Lynn Polk.

The Chargers, on the other hand, bid farewell to their star receivers, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, selecting talented UGA wideout Ladd McConkey in the draft. Justin Herbert deserves a receiver to showcase his quarterbacking prowess, which might tempt HC Jim Harbaugh to trade for Lamb. They could get him by trading away McConkey and a 1st round draft pick.

In the case of the Steelers, the team could send George Pickens and a 2nd round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for CeeDee. Pittsburgh is in a better financial situation with two QBs on a minimum and rookie deals; therefore, splurging a bit of money on an experienced wideout wouldn’t hurt their case.

Last but not least, Jordan Love showed his talent last season as the Packers humiliated the Cowboys in the playoffs. He did all that with a bunch of young receivers. With Love also up for a new contract, Green Bay might be thinking of going all out for their franchise QB and getting him the weapons to bring Lombardy back to Wisconsin.

The club, however, will have to part with Jaylen Reed, Christian Watson, or Romeo Doubs and a 2nd round pick to land the Oklahoma Alum. Whatever happens, it can be said with certainty that CeeDee Lamb will get his big contract, whether he gets it from the Cowboys or any other team.