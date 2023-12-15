Cowboys Seen Taking Mental Preps by Attaching Pictures of Opponent Players on Pads Before Trip to Buffalo

The Dallas Cowboys proved to the world that they are currently one of the best teams in the league after they registered their tenth win last week. However, after winning their fifth straight game and defeating the Eagles by a 20-point lead, America’s Team isn’t stopping yet. Recently, they were seen taking special training before their trip to Buffalo.

The Cowboys are all set to face another tough opponent, the Buffalo Bills, in their Week 15 matchup on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. To continue on their winning streak, the Cowboys offensive coach has planned a different strategy for his team’s practice sessions to keep his players motivated for their upcoming game.

NFL insider Patrick Walker recently reported on X (formerly Twitter) about Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson’s approach to his upcoming Sunday’s game. During Thursday’s practice session, the Dallas team used an innovative technique by attaching pictures of Bills’ defenders to their practice equipment.

Dallas tight end coach Lunda Wells combined mental training with physical practice by putting the images of the Bills’ defensive players onto the pads. These images potentially helped the players visualize going up against those defenders during the actual game. It was a creative way for them to mentally prepare and strategize on how to beat the Bills’ defense when they face off in Buffalo.

Fans Applaud Dallas Cowboys’ Innovative Training Ahead of the Big Game

After hearing about the Cowboys’ unique training method for their upcoming game, fans were really impressed! They loved how seriously the team was taking their preparation. Fans showed their appreciation for the Cowboys’ innovative training approach by reacting positively to it.

A fan expressed, “This is my favorite version of the cowboys, all the hype and cockiness building up for the inevitable choke. The underdog cowboys who barely sneak into the playoffs is the scary team.”

One more mentioned, “dawg.”

A user wrote, “I love this. Man they didn’t do none of this shit here during the Garrett days.”

A different user claimed, “This is why he’s him.”

Next Sunday’s game is going to be huge! It’s a highly anticipated match between two of the top teams in the league. The Cowboys beat the league’s best, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Bills won against the impressive Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. Seeing the Cowboys take on the Bills is going to be an exciting showdown!