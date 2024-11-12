mobile app bar

Cowboys Shield Sun’s Glare at Mike McCarthy’s Press Conference After Blowout Loss Against the Eagles

Sneha Singh
Published

Mike McCarthy, Cee Dee Lamb, and Jerry Jones

Mike McCarthy (left), Cee Dee Lamb (center), and Jerry Jones (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The sun has become the latest enemy of the Dallas Cowboys. While their 34-6 loss against the Eagles was embarrassing enough, the drama continued off the field as CeeDee Lamb called out the sun’s glare at AT&T Stadium for a crucial miss that would have added six points to the team’s tally. But it was HC Mike McCarthy’s press conference that really added fuel to the fire.

In the second quarter, Lamb was running a crossing route in the end zone but was facing the direct glare of the sun, which caused him to miss the incoming pass from Cooper Rush. The wide receiver immediately made his troubles known and pointed at his eyes.

He further voiced his frustration in a post-game interview, sharing that he “couldn’t see the ball, at all,” and was “one thousand percent” in support of putting up curtains in the stadium.

Jerry Jones, however, wasn’t very impressed with the receiver’s concerns and lashed out when asked by reporters about the issue.

“Let’s just tear the damn stadium down and build another one,” said Jones, as per NBC. “Are you kidding me?”

While the businessman dismissed Lamb’s concern, the problem presented itself again, quite ironically too. During McCarthy’s press conference, the head coach was provided sun shields to block the sun’s glare while facing the press.

AT&T Stadium has an east-west alignment, contrary to the north-south norm. This setup allows direct sunlight to pour through the glass windows during the first halves.

Mike McCarthy’s reaction to sun shields

Jonah Javed posted a picture from McCarthy’s post-game conference, showing sun shields set up next to his podium. Taking a jab at the ongoing Cowboys drama around the issue, the journalist captioned it, “The sun is causing a glare in the Cowboys press conference room. So there’s a shield to block the sun from Mike McCarthy’s face (but not the Stadium). Novel concept.”

Fans were quick to point out the irony and had a field day roasting Jones’ denial of the sun’s effect in the stadium. One fan even creatively photoshopped the shield into a photo of Lamb running the crossing route in the end-zone.

As for McCarthy, the head coach “couldn’t help himself” from mentioning the sun during his press conference. Pointing at the shield, the coach commented, “Is that for the sun?” before wincing, clearly referencing the Lamb-Jones exchange.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered their fourth straight loss at home and currently stand third in the NFC East with a record of 3-6. Mike McCarthy’s squad would be back in their home stadium, as they face the Texans next week.

