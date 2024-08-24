Cowboys to Target Shedeur Sanders? Analyst Breaks Down 2025 NFL Draft Scenario

The Cowboys’ quarterback situation has become a hot topic, with whispers of a potential shake-up involving Shedeur Sanders making waves in NFL World. The young gunslinger, son of Cowboys legend and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, has been turning heads with his college performances, sparking plenty of speculation.

As Dak Prescott’s contract talks linger, some are eyeing Shedeur as a possible successor. His first-round potential hasn’t gone unnoticed, and his family connection to Dallas adds an extra layer of intrigue to the story. But it doesn’t stop there – rumors are also swirling about Deion potentially taking the reins as head coach if Mike McCarthy’s tenure comes to an end.

NFL Analyst John Middlekauf recently chimed in on the “3 & Out Mailbag” podcast, sharing some juicy details that can have fans buzzing. He recounted a conversation with an NFL scout about Colorado’s prospects for the 2024 season. The scout’s take? “They look pretty good, they look better than they did last year in terms of talent,” with a special nod to the “really impressive” quarterback.

Middlekauf further pinpointed the unique freedom Shedeur enjoys under his father’s coaching at Colorado, a luxury he won’t have in the NFL. Despite this, the analyst boldly stated, “I think when it’s all said and done, it’s not inconceivable that he’s the number one overall pick.”

However, the road to landing Shedeur Sanders isn’t looking easy for the Dallas Cowboys. With the 24th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, they’re far from the top spots where Sanders is likely to go. Deion Sanders has hinted at wanting to see his son play for either Dallas or Atlanta, but getting there might require some wheeling and dealing.

John Middlekauf drew parallels to the Eli Manning situation back in 2004. Manning was picked by the San Diego Chargers but didn’t want to play there, leading to a trade to the New York Giants. For Jerry Jones to snag Shedeur, he might need to orchestrate a similar scenario – getting another team with a top pick to draft Sanders, then swooping in with a trade offer.

While it might seem like a perfect fit for Shedeur, Deion, and the Cowboys team, NFL Analyst cautioned, “It’s not happening. It gets complicated real fast.”

Shedeur is currently seen as the third-best quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft, behind Georgia’s Carson Beck and Texas’s Quinn Ewers. But even after a quiet offseason where they lost key players and only added linebacker Eric Kendricks, the Cowboys might still be too good to naturally land a top pick. Without stars like Tyron Smith and Tony Pollard, an 8-9 finish seems possible – but is that enough to get within reach of Sanders?

If Shedeur Sanders lives up to his father’s high praise, the Cowboys might need to get creative to bring him to Dallas.