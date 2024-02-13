Cowboys’ Troy Aikman Eats His Words 5 Years After Looking Down on Patrick Mahomes

5 years ago, when fans were already comparing Patrick Mahomes to Troy Aikman, the former quarterback wasn’t having any of it. He even posed a challenge to the young QB in response to all the comparisons. With Mahomes’ 3rd Super Bowl now in the pocket, let’s just say that challenge is more than 100% complete. And sadly for Aikman, the internet never forgets.

In September of 2019, when Mahomes was taking baby steps in the NFL, but had already proved to be a big fish, and was already being compared to the likes of Troy Aikman. Mahomes had just capped off a season in which he threw 50 touchdown passes. By the night of Sept. 29, 2019, Mahomes had the Chiefs at 4-0 with 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. Aikman couldn’t help but weigh in on a post that read “Patrick Mahomes has thrown 36% of Troy Aikman’s career touchdowns, in about 8% of the games.”

Perhaps this didn’t sit right with the Cowboys legend, who replied with a retort saying, “Talk to me when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles.” Well, the internet was quick to dig up this tweet after the Chiefs plowed the 49ers on Sunday to secure their third Super Bowl in five years. As of Sunday night, Mahomes has claimed as many Super Bowl titles at age 28 as Aikman won during his entire Hall of Fame career.

In 18 playoff appearances, Mahomes has amassed 5,135 passing yards and 41 touchdown throws, along with a current winning streak of seven games following consecutive championship victories. In contrast, Aikman had 3,849 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes in 16 postseason games. Of course, the internet wasn’t gonna let this slide.

Fans Respond to Troy Aikman’s Comments That Aged Like Milk

Fans had a field day when this tweet resurfaced, dunking on Aikman and his comments that clearly didn’t age well. Many wanted to remind Aikman of his comments, and that it was time to eat his words. Aikman, for his part, had already graciously congratulated Mahomes and the Chiefs on the win.

Even NFL pundits jumped in on the fun of praising Mahomes, at the expense of Aikman. Roland Martin wrote, “Well, @PatrickMahomes now has three Super Bowl rings, Troy,’ while SiriusXM’s Andreas Hale wrote “100% with 3 MVPs. Oops.” Troy Aikman fans were, however, also quick to his defense, saying that his original comments were not out of contempt, with some even saying that Mahomes is simply benefitting from the rules of today, while Aikman played a very different game during a very different time.