Cowboys vs Giants: Analyst Expects Dak Prescott to Score 3 TDs, Micah Parsons to Dominate vs. Daniel Jones

The Dallas Cowboys have dealt with a lot of scrutiny following back-to-back home losses in Weeks 2 and 3. They shockingly enter their Thursday Night Football tilt versus the New York Giants holding the same record (1-2) as their division rivals.

Advertisement

Despite their struggles, the Cowboys are six-point favorites against the Giants. FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard believes Dallas will cover that spread in a big way, saying they’ll win in “a blowout of massive proportion.”

“I expect Dak [Prescott] to go 300-plus [yards] and three [touchdowns] at least. I expect Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence and the rest of the front line to be all over Daniel Jones. I’m even expecting [a Cowboys running back] to have a nice run or two. [And] a CeeDee Lamb bounce back game.”

Prescott and Lamb have been solid since earning their massive paydays ahead of Week 1, but the Cowboys’ defense has been awful since containing the Cleveland Browns’ attack in the season opener.

That unit, headlined by Micah Parsons, has yielded a combined 464 rushing yards in the last two games. Parsons himself has recorded just one sack and one tackle for loss through three contests.

Facing a divisional foe in a make-or-break moment for their 2024 hopes, Dallas will be bringing their all on Thursday. If they bring their A-game, as Broussard predicts, they’ll likely be able to defeat New York.

Giants still perceived as one of league’s worst teams

The Giants shocked the NFL world with a 21-15 win over the Browns above in Week 3. While that was all well and good, many analysts expect it to be a brief moment of joy during a long, arduous year. You can count Broussard’s co-host, Nick Wright, among that bunch.

“I think the Giants are better than [the New England] Patriots, but [they belong] in the same bucket [as bad teams].”

New York’s recipe for winning on Thursday night involves running back Devin Singletary. In his first three games replacing Saquon Barkley, he has averaged 4.7 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns.

His success has opened up opportunities for Daniel Jones to throw the ball to young superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers.

If Singletary can’t get going against what has been a porous Dallas run defense, the Cowboys pass rushers will be able to pin their ears back and pressure Jones all night long.

Expect New York to give Singletary the ball early and often in their quest for a second straight upset victory.