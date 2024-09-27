Cowboys vs. Giants Stats: Malik Nabers Could Match CeeDee Lamb’s Insane Rookie Record

On left- New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) catches a pass against the Dallas Cowboys and on right- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88). Credit- Imagn Images

The Giants may have lost to the Cowboys but Malik Nabers delivered another solid performance in his rookie season. Against Dallas, he had 12 receptions for 115 yards, and in doing so he became just the 8th player to record at least five receptions in the first four games.

However, the LSU Alum has his sights set on the record still held by CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys wideout in his rookie year recorded at least five catches in the first six games. Nabers would be hoping to break this four-year-old record. However, his concussion from tonight might’ve derailed that plan.

To get to that record, he needs to first surpass Puca Nacua and Terry Glenn who went five straight games with 5+ receptions to start their careers.

Currently, Nabers is the fifth player with four games with 5+ catches. He is tied with some big names in the game. Stefon Diggs achieved this feat in 2015, DeSean Jackson in 2008, and Andre Johnson and Anquan Boldin in 2003.

The LSU Alum also joined another records list. His 35 receptions for 386 yards in four games also make him just the third player to record 30 catches in the first four matches, joining Puka Nacua and Anquan Boldin. The latter two had 39 and 30 respectively.

He would also have another one of Puka’s rookie records on his mind. The Rams wideout recorded 105 receptions in his rookie year, breaking the record for most catches by a rookie, and also broke the record for most receiving yards with 1486.

However, the record for most rookie-receiving TDs belongs to Hall of Famer Randy Moss, who found the end zone 17 times in his rookie season. Nabers has 3 TDs in the first four games but this record seems unbreakable.

On a smaller note, the LSU Alum and his partner in crime, Won’Dale Robinson also scripted some Giants history.

Nabers is all about breaking records

In the race for breaking several NFL records, the record-breaker Nabers broke another smaller record, which inked his name in the Giants’ history alongside Won’Dale Robinson.

The LSU Alum’s and Robinson’s 12 and 11 receptions respectively, made them just the third duo in Big Blue’s history to record 10+ receptions in the same game for the franchise.

The other two are Victor Cruz and Hakeem Hicks in 2012 and Mario Manningham and Steve Smith in 2009.

Seven receivers were taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. But it looks like the Giants got the best of the bunch.

However, Naber’s valiant efforts couldn’t stop the New Yorkers from tasting another defeat for the season, losing 20-15 to the Cowboys. They are now 1-3 for the season and travel to Seattle to play an in-form Seahawks team.