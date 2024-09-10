“Craziest Things I’ve Ever Seen”: Tua Tagovailoa’s Honest Take on Tyreek Hill’s Detention by Miami Police

Oct 16, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) enter the field prior to a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins’ season opener began with an unbelievable incident when star wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by Miami-Dade police near the team’s stadium—hours before the game. He was reportedly held up due to a traffic violation. For QB Tua Tagovailoa, however, the entire situation felt surreal—something he would expect from a YouTube short, not real life.

During his YT car vlog for G.O.A.T. Farm Sports, Tagovailoa was not quite able to process the incident, saying, “Tyreek Hill being detained? Unbelievable, that’s crazy.”

For Tua, the events leading up to that scene were something he usually sees in random social media clips, as he continued,

“I think that was one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen. That’s like something I would see on a YouTube short that I watch.”

On top of that, it wasn’t just anyone; it was Tyreek Hill, one of the standout NFL wide receivers, and most importantly, a player known by almost everyone in Miami.

Watching Hill lying face down on the ground in handcuffs was certainly unsettling. However, what stood out was that despite the pre-game incident, the Cheetah’s performance was electric and truly lived up to his reputation that day.

“Man, the dude was speeding all day today. Speeding before the game, speeding during the game. I hope he wasn’t speeding after the game,” Tua cracked a light-hearted joke, trying to ease the mood.

In the Dolphins versus Jaguars, Hill’s usual intensity was on full display as he scored an insane 80-yard touchdown, which completely shifted momentum in the Dolphins’ favor.

Following the touchdown, the star wideout celebrated in style by doing the handcuffed pose with Jaylen Waddle—something that has now become the talk of the town.

Tyreek Hill was detained by police before today’s NFL game and, after scoring a 80 yard touchdown, celebrated with a handcuffs pose pic.twitter.com/LrtteIRUlE — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) September 8, 2024

Arguably, the morning’s events on September 8 could have jarred anyone, but Hill didn’t let it deter him. It truly shows how Hill can thrive under pressure — a positive sign for his playing career.

Dolphins fans hope to see Hill’s energy getting carried forward as the season progresses into Week 2 (against the Bills). The last time the team won a championship title was way back in 1973. Thus, the fans also expect the club to make it to the playoff race and ultimately win a Super Bowl this year.