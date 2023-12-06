“Crazy Mad Dawg!!”: Robert Griffin III Suits Up & Jumps into the Pool at Jaguars Stadium

Dec 4, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Robert Griffin III broadcast before a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

During ESPN’s live broadcast of the Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars, Robert Griffin III, dressed in a striking green suit, took his co-host’s remark, “Time to make a splash,” to heart. His next act was nothing short of spectacular.

In a moment of unbridled enthusiasm, he performed a belly-flop into the stadium’s pool, sending waves into the lower bleachers and leaving his co-anchor in shock. His loud yell was the cherry on top of this exuberant display.

A tweet by JPA Football featured the video of Robert’s funny stunt. The tweet vividly described the moment: “RG3 belly flopping into the pool with his suit on at the #Jaguars stadium on MNF… RG3 is peak entertainment.”

The fans were quick to react. A user commented, “Crazy Mad Dawg!”

Another one wrote, “RG3 is an awesome man.”

A comment read, “One of the best in the industry.”

Another one mentioned, “He seemed to make fans laugh out loud. Well, entertainment is an important part of sports, right?”

Fans were left in awe of RGIII’s crazy stunt and gushed about him being an incredible performer. Some even went on to suggest that he was the highlight of the game, and did an incredible job hyping up the audience for the matchup. While light and breezy, the former football player does not shy away from giving his honest takes on the game.

Robert Griffin’s Frustration Over FSU’s Playoff Exclusion

Before his memorable moment at the Jaguars Stadium, Griffin vented his frustration on X upon realizing that Florida State University hadn’t been included in the college football playoffs. Griffin talked about the team’s achievements and highlighted them as the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion.

Their strong defense, their flexible offense, and their wonderful performance against the SEC were the main focus of Griffin’s comment. He presented a strong case for Florida who was left out from the top 5 in the ACC despite having an undefeated season. They were replaced with Alabama due to their quarterback’s season-ending injury.

Yet they still managed to show their strength on the field. RGII strongly felt that leaving FSU out of the playoffs was not only unfair but also neglected the hard work and dedication of the whole team and their coaches. RGIII’s frustration echoes what many have also been saying about the Florida situation.