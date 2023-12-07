“Jacked” Stephen A. Smith Impresses Aaron Rodgers, Pat McAfee, and Fans After Wearing a Tank Top Live at First Take

Stephen A. Smith has come a long way in his broadcasting career. He initially dreamed of playing in the NBA during his college years, but eventually found his calling in ‘broadcasting’. He is now one of the most successful sports journalists in the country, with a widely popular talk show, ESPN’s First Take. Nevertheless, when he recently showed up to the set, flaunting his toned body, it got people talking!

Stephen A. Smith surprised everyone on First Take by entering the set wearing a tank-top hoodie. First Take’s Instagram shared a clip of him chatting with the crew and flaunting his well-toned physique. Fans weren’t the only ones impressed, as even New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers took notice and showered praise on him.

At 56 years old and standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, Stephen A. recently lost 32 pounds by getting into a rigorous boxing training routine. In an interview, he shared the details of his intense six-day-a-week workout, which involves boxing, weightlifting, and pilates.

Aaron Rodgers Applauds Stephen A. Smith’s Fitness Journey

During his recent appearance on the ‘Pat McAfee Show‘, Aaron Rodgers discussed his road to recovery from a season-ending Achilles injury when he couldn’t help but acknowledge seeing Stephen A. Smith taking better care of his body. Rodgers praised his improved physique and stated that the broadcaster has been developing good habits such as eating well, exercising, and using cold saunas. He said,

“I will say I saw Stephen A in there and he’s been taking care of himself. So shout out to Stephen A. man. He’s been getting jacked and some to that whole eating rate you know taking care of yourself, exercise and cold tub sauna. Stephen A. should be talking about that a little bit more.”

Rodgers highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular workouts, and going through recovery methods such as cold tubs and saunas. He suggested that Smith should discuss these practices more openly, as the QB was interested in knowing the positive effects they had on Smith’s fitness journey. Even NFL fans were amazed by Stephen A. Smith’s body transformation and praised his hard work and dedication.

A fan mentioned, “Stephen A looks happy and healthy. Whatever you’re doing keep it up!!”

Another stated, “Yall fail to realize Stephen A is 56”

Someone wrote, “Bro got the rehab body”

A user commented, “UNC been in the lab”

While another fan expressed admiration, noting, “That tricep tho”

Smith once had big dreams when he accepted a basketball scholarship at Winston-Salem State University and played under the legendary coach, Clarence Gaines. Unfortunately, an injury put an end to his college sports journey. But that did not stop him, as in 1991, he graduated and entered the world of journalism. Even though he couldn’t play sports anymore, he stayed close to the game through his work as a sports journalist.