Travis Hunter Says Kai Cenat Can’t Be a Slot Receiver if He Plays Football: “He’s Got to Be a Running Back”

Travis Hunter was asked a humorous question about his favorite streamer and close friend, Kai Cenat, regarding what position he would play in football during a sit-down interview with The Pivot. Former running back Fred Taylor was the one who posed the question about the five-foot-two-inch-tall Twitch streamer.

“He can’t be no slot receiver, we going to push him down like that,” Hunter said, mimicking pushing down the streamer with just one finger, which got a laugh out of Taylor. “He’s got to be a running back,” the two-way star subsequently clarified.

The end of the response drew an even bigger laugh out of the crew, as they were adamant that Kai couldn’t be a running back. Taylor, a former running back, looked especially confused and almost offended that a streamer could play his position. Ryan Clark, a defensive hard hitter back in the day, was equally incredulous at Hunter’s response to the question.

“No, he can’t,” Clark argued. “Just because he worked out with Kyrie (Irving) on the stream, that don’t mean nothing. He (is) going to be right where he was at that (celebrity) all-star game with Shannon Sharpe.”

It was a hilarious reaction that had Hunter cackling and swaying back in his seat. Travis has been friends with Kai since the beginning of the college football season. The two have worked to form a unique fusion, blending the realms of gaming with the reality of football.

Kai has publicly called Hunter his close friend on the stream, and Hunter has shown appreciation in-game to the streamer by doing Cenat’s signature dance during touchdown celebrations. Hunter even did one of Kai’s dances after he won the Heisman.

Hunter and Kai’s Relationship

Hunter and Cenat are closely bonded, and it was shown recently on Kai’s stream. Hunter decided to give him a call while he was live streaming to wish him a happy birthday. And it led to a hilarious request from the Twitch streamer.

“When you get in the NFL, give me free tickets, please! Every game!” he exclaimed.

After the request, the two shared a long laugh before Hunter assured him that he would be covered. It just goes to show that this bond between the two is real.

Generally, players receive tickets for every home game in the NFL to invite close family and friends. It’s a coveted spot to be in if you’re a close friend or family member of the player. The average NFL ticket price now is $120. And that doesn’t account for food or merchandise that you want to buy while you’re there. It’s a pricy expenditure nowadays.

Cenat, a born and raised New Yorker, has high hopes that his hometown Giants team will snag Hunter in the next draft. Although it’s more likely his teammate Shedeur Sanders would get drafted there, as the Giants are in desperate need of a quarterback. Nevertheless, whether it’s Las Vegas or New England, expect to see Kai in the stands cheering on his favorite player and homie.