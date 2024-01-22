Dak Prescott Contract Extension Update: Jerry Jones Seemingly Takes a Stance On the Dallas Cowboys QB

The Dallas Cowboys had a disappointing end to their postseason expectations for the 28th year straight, leaving fans disheartened. This undoubtedly could not have sat well with Jerry Jones, especially after considerable backlash. Moreover, the playoff loss raised a pertinent question about Dak Prescott, who awaits a contract extension after the franchise’s loss.

In a recent report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Jerry Jones’ intention with Dak Prescott’s future in the team became clearer. The Cowboys quarterback, who carries an almost $60 million cap hit for 2024, might be in line for a substantial extension. Rapoport, via X, suggested,

“While coach Mike McCarthy will play out his contract, QB Dak Prescott is still on track for his large contract extension.”

Dak Prescott is making newer strides in his personal life as he is set to welcome his newborn very soon. However, he has faced inconsistencies during the playoff defeat against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. Facing their first AT&T loss in the postseason, he threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns. The glory was followed by two interceptions giving the team a 48-32 heartwrenching end to the season. Amidst the adversity, Jerry Jones has been calm even as the fans including Skip Bayless have been ablaze.

What Does the Future Hold for Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy?

Amidst the aftermath of a disheartening exit to the season, team owner Jerry Jones decided to retain Mike McCarthy for 2024. McCarthy’s return as a head coach after a bitter home loss against the 9-8 Packers has sparked skepticism among the fans. The final verdict is that Mike McCarthy wouldn’t be getting an extension which would make him bank on a better show next season.

McCarthy has therefore expressed his commitment to bringing a championship to Dallas, as fans remain divided over his track record. Despite a 42-25 record and two NFC East titles in three years, the Dallas Cowboys have struggled in the playoffs with a 1-3 record under McCarthy’s helm.

The stagnancy has irked the fans who might be expecting a change at this point. But, those upcoming changes don’t come easy on the people on the ground, feels Erin Andrews. The sportscaster in an interview with Charissa Thompson highlighted the human side of the changes. Families and jobs are on the line with the far-reaching impact of the team’s continued failure. Andrews who is married to Jarret Stoll, a former NHL star has felt the same way being at ground zero.

However, with Jerry Jones’ continued faith and McCarthy’s resolve, the challenges seem addressable. The Cowboys face crucial decisions with the extension of contracts whether it is for Dak or for Mike and the long-term prospects that follow.