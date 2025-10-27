mobile app bar

“It’s Tough to Not Pay Attention to It”: Baker Mayfield Weighs In on the Browns’ Struggles to Develop a QB

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the field during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium.

Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) stands on the field during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns, inarguably, are struggling the most among NFL teams when it comes to their quarterback situation. Veteran Joe Flacco, whom the Browns traded after a 1-3 start, showed flashes of his old self in Cincinnati. Rookie Dillon Gabriel, now leading the charge, has been underwhelming with a 1-2 record, while Shedeur Sanders continues to collect splinters on the bench.

‘Eat your heart out, Cleveland,’ is what Baker Mayfield could easily say right now… But he hasn’t. Mayfield’s Buccaneers are 6-2, and he has become a fixture in the weekly MVP conversation. He’s been that good.

And honestly, he was that good in Cleveland, too. Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff win since 1994 back in 2021. But after playing through an injury, a ‘mistake’ many quarterbacks make, he was shipped out to Carolina.

The Browns replaced him with Deshaun Watson, whose massive, fully guaranteed contract has drained the team. Also, Watson spent most of his time on the sidelines. The current QB room isn’t faring much better. It’s a full-blown mess, and even Mayfield admits it’s hard not to notice.

In an interview with NFL Network‘s Kyle Brandt, Mayfield was first shown the infamous photo of him rocking his third mustache of the day on game day (from the 2019 season). The then-Browns QB started with his regular one, shaved it into a Fu Manchu before the game, and then went clean after.

The stunt came midseason, right after a loss to the Broncos, the team’s sixth of the year at that. Although the Browns were participating in Movember, fans weren’t exactly amused with Mayfield’s antics.

Six years later, Mayfield laughs it off, admitting that he probably should’ve cleaned up a bit before the press conference. He looked like a man going through it, and, truthfully, he was.

But now he’s in a much better place, both on and off the field. And as Brandt joked, maybe that’s the Florida sunshine working its magic. The conversation eventually turned to Cleveland, where Brandt asked if Baker still keeps tabs on his former team and their ongoing quarterback carousel.

“Umm, you know, it’s tough not to pay attention to it just because there are still people there that are genuine friends. And [they] were there for instrumental years of my life, and this next chapter of my journey in the NFL,” Mayfield responded.

“Umm, so, [I’m] watching from afar, but also, then [I’m] trying to balance that with what is really important. And that’s how I handle my stuff here. And checking in every once in a while with people, but after that, I’ve got priorities here in Tampa,” he added.

It’s pretty admirable that Mayfield still keeps in touch with his former teammates and the folks he got to know in Cleveland. Hard to hate a guy like that.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these