“Crazy Skills”: Kyron Hudson’s Stunning One-Handed Catch vs LSU Gets Football Fans Talking

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) catches a touchdown pass against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly (11) in the first half of the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports.

College football’s opening week has already delivered a jaw-dropping moment. USC’s Kyron Hudson made a catch so spectacular it’s giving Colorado’s Travis Hunter a run for his money. Hudson’s feat had fans and commentators alike in awe during the USC-LSU clash.

Advertisement

With two LSU defenders smothering him, Hudson leaped high in the air, extended his right arm, and somehow caught the ball one-handed as he crashed to the turf. A brief replay review confirmed what everyone hoped – the 24-yard catch was good.

Social media exploded in the aftermath. Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, with one boldly declaring it “The Catch of the century.” Even former USC star Caleb Williams weighed in, tweeting, “10 you’re insane” and tagging Hudson.

OBJ type catch. — Derek Buchanan (@LaidBackDerek) September 2, 2024

Catch of the century https://t.co/ySZvdmfT1j — Franklin (@franklinisbored) September 2, 2024

Legendary play! — sam K ✌️ (@samkim84) September 2, 2024

This wasn’t just a showstopper; it was a game-changer. Hudson’s acrobatics set up USC’s first touchdown, with Woody Marks carrying on the momentum to punch it in from 2 yards out. The Trojans eventually won the game 27-20.

The ESPN play-by-play announcer couldn’t help but draw a parallel to another famous catch, adding, “I know Odell Beckham played for LSU but that was OBJ-esque right there.” The comparison to Beckham’s iconic 2014 one-handed grab against the Cowboys is some serious praise, without a doubt.

Moreover, Hudson’s performance last season might not have turned many heads – 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 17 catches isn’t exactly eye-popping. But the recent play looked like a statement. With hands like that and a clear hunger to prove himself, Hudson seems primed for a breakout year.

The Trojans, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a somewhat disappointing 8-5 season. It’s a far cry from their near-miss of the College Football Playoff in 2022. This year, they’re facing an uphill battle without the star power of Heisman winner Caleb Williams at the helm.

USC’s determination is clear, but there are still questions that linger. Can they recapture the magic of their 2022 run? Will new leaders step up to fill the void left by Caleb Williams?