“It Was Better Than Odell Beckham Jr’s”: Kyron Hudson Fans Wage War Against Skip Bayless Over — Who Took the Best One Handed Catch?

One of the top catches in college football was executed during USC’s inaugural Big Ten season on Sunday night. Wide receiver Kyron Hudson made a jaw-dropping one-handed grab, reeling in a Miller Moss pass against LSU in Las Vegas. It was indeed a moment of magic for the football fans.

The catch immediately drew comparisons to the iconic 2014 grab by former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. for the New York Giants. Notably, NFL analyst Skip Bayless marveled at Hudson’s catch and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his candid thoughts.

He compared the catch with OBJ’s, sparking a debate among football fans:

“Catch of the year by Hudson. And that one-handed grab could hold up all season. It wasn’t quite Odell’s but it was close,” Bayless tweeted.

Several users disagreed, arguing that Hudson’s catch was even better than OBJ’s, with one fan urging Skip Bayless to “shut up.”

Shut up skip, the catch by Hudson was better — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) September 2, 2024

Many fans echoed the sentiment, believing Hudson’s catch surpassed OBJ’s:

It was better than Odell Beckham Jr's Skip — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) September 2, 2024

Might of been better than objs ngl — Javan Meints (@MeintsJavan) September 2, 2024

Most fans seem to believe Hudson’s catch was better than that of OBJ’s. Back when he was with the Giants, OBJ’s one-handed grab catapulted his rookie career, leading to three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. As a result, that catch is often perceived as a career-saving act of brilliance.

OBJ looks back at the iconic catch

It all unfolded on a Sunday night in November 2014, during a Giants-Cowboys showdown at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Reflecting on his iconic catch, OBJ credited former Giants QB Eli Manning, saying, “He just puts the ball perfectly,” and added that he was “so in the moment” when making the catch. The moment became a defining one in his career. Beckham Jr. told James Corden on his show, “This Life of Mine with James Corden,”

“The catch. Sunday Night Football. Giants. Cowboys. I mean, I’m just in flow, you know Eli (Manning), he’s just so incredible.”

In 2024, OBJ is looking to recreate the same magic with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins as they aim to end their Super Bowl drought. However, for now, the spotlight remains on Kyron Hudson, with fans firmly believing his catch is better than OBJ’s. Could it just be recency bias or has Hudson really taken the throne for the best one-handed grab in college football history?