“Creating a Masterpiece”: Deiondra Sanders’ Maternity Photoshoot With Fiancé Wins Hearts

From gender reveal parties to maternity photoshoots, pregnancy can be a magical time for any woman. But being in the public eye like Deiondra Sanders means everyone expects something big. Well, Coach Prime’s daughter hasn’t disappointed yet, and her maternity photoshoot stood out even more alongside R&B singer and fiancé, Jacquees, with whom she’s expecting her first baby.

Taking to Instagram, Deiondra, who is currently in her third trimester, shared a carousel of snapshots where she proudly flaunts her baby bump as Jacquees pretends to be an artist drawing her.

Captioning the post, Deiondra wrote, “Creating a masterpiece.” The concept of the photoshoot indeed looks like a work of art, and the final outcome is truly breathtaking. Take a look:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deiondra Sanders (@deiondrasanders)

Under the comments, Jacquees couldn’t hide his excitement and shared his love for the snapshots, writing a simple, “I love these.”

That said, the entire vision of the photoshoot was brought to life by Derica Wilson, a luxury maternity photographer based in Atlanta. This photoshoot follows the duo’s surprising engagement just months after the initial pregnancy announcement.

Jacquees and Deiondra’s elegant and unforeseen engagement

In mid-July, Jacquees got down on one knee and proposed to Deiondra Sanders, four months after they announced the pregnancy.

The couple, who started dating in 2023, had organized a baby shower and pool party. During the event, Jacquees surprised Deiondra by popping the question in front of their loved ones.

Next, an overwhelmed Deiondra took to Instagram to share photos from the event along with a heartfelt note. She wrote:

“Baby momma who? I am so ecstatic. I was not expecting this at all. I know this took a lot of courage, honesty, letting go of fear, epic nerve, and self-assurance. I am so proud of you and I will be here every step of the way to help you become the man God intended you to be.”

Similarly, Jacquees also shared his feelings on Instagram by posting a long message dedicated to his now fiancée, along with intimate photos and a video of the special moment when he asked Deiondra to marry him.

Talking about the hardships of this pregnancy, Deiondra has previously opened up about the challenges she faced leading up to it. Her path was not easy, as she had to contend with several high-risk factors due to four myomectomy surgeries and past health issues, such as breast tumors linked to birth control use.

Despite doctors’ concerns about the downsides during her first trimester, Deiondra’s strength and faith have helped her overcome these health scares.