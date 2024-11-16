Deion Sanders’ Daughter Says Mike Tyson is “Kinda Old” Amid Jake Paul Fight

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight has drawn the eyes of the sporting world. Well, at least when Netflix’s servers allow them to see it. Either way, the match has massive intrigue for those who have never had the privilege of watching Tyson fight. The same is true, to a lesser degree, for those curious to see if Paul may be a legitimate boxer after all.

Paul enters the ring at age 27. Tyson climbed in at age 58. Their year differential is almost equivalent to the age of Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra (32). Ahead of the fight, Deiondra took to Twitter/X to make an astute observation of the nearly 60-year-old Tyson.

Iono Mike a legend but he kinda old….. — Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) November 16, 2024

Her father wasn’t reported to be in attendance at the fight, but he was brought up there. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin made clear he would be attempting to convince owner Jerry Jones – whom he was sitting beside at the time – to name Deion Sanders the Cowboys’ next head coach. Sanders rebuffed Irvin’s initial pitch earlier this week on FOX Sports’ programming.

Netflix posts snippets of Tyson-Paul action online

Tyson last fought competitively in 2005. Over the last four years, Paul has appeared in 11 matches and posted a 10-1 record with seven knockout victories. His lone defeat came against Tommy Fury in February 2023. Fury claimed the win via split decision.

With viewers continuing to struggle to tune into the bout, Netflix offered some brief clips of the action on Twitter/X.

Fans have loudly voiced their displeasure about Netflix’s coverage of the fight.

Netflix you SUCK you’re only able to see the fight if you are ringside — Scott Levy (@FuelOnline) November 16, 2024

My view is better. pic.twitter.com/2y0e1RALF6 — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) November 16, 2024

This whole boxing night essentially has served as a trial run for the NFL contests the company is supposed to stream on Christmas Day. Fortunately, Netflix does have roughly six weeks to fix its issues. But if this was a preview of what’s to come, the league may need to start looking into alternative options.