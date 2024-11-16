mobile app bar

Deion Sanders’ Daughter Says Mike Tyson is “Kinda Old” Amid Jake Paul Fight

Braden Ramsey
Published

Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul after weighing in at the Toyota Music Factory.

Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul after weighing in at the Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight has drawn the eyes of the sporting world. Well, at least when Netflix’s servers allow them to see it. Either way, the match has massive intrigue for those who have never had the privilege of watching Tyson fight. The same is true, to a lesser degree, for those curious to see if Paul may be a legitimate boxer after all.

Paul enters the ring at age 27. Tyson climbed in at age 58. Their year differential is almost equivalent to the age of Deion Sanders’ daughter, Deiondra (32). Ahead of the fight, Deiondra took to Twitter/X to make an astute observation of the nearly 60-year-old Tyson.

Her father wasn’t reported to be in attendance at the fight, but he was brought up there. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin made clear he would be attempting to convince owner Jerry Jones – whom he was sitting beside at the time – to name Deion Sanders the Cowboys’ next head coach. Sanders rebuffed Irvin’s initial pitch earlier this week on FOX Sports’ programming.

Netflix posts snippets of Tyson-Paul action online

Tyson last fought competitively in 2005. Over the last four years, Paul has appeared in 11 matches and posted a 10-1 record with seven knockout victories. His lone defeat came against Tommy Fury in February 2023. Fury claimed the win via split decision.

With viewers continuing to struggle to tune into the bout, Netflix offered some brief clips of the action on Twitter/X.

Fans have loudly voiced their displeasure about Netflix’s coverage of the fight.

This whole boxing night essentially has served as a trial run for the NFL contests the company is supposed to stream on Christmas Day. Fortunately, Netflix does have roughly six weeks to fix its issues. But if this was a preview of what’s to come, the league may need to start looking into alternative options.

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

