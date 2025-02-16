“She’s So Insecure”: Erin Rae Reacts as Deion Sanders’ Daughter Slams Fiancé Jacquees and Dej Loaf for ‘Fake Relationship’

Deion Sanders’ eldest daughter, Deiondra, sparked controversy after publicly calling out her fiancé, R&B singer Jacquees, and his album collaborator, Dej Loaf. She accused them of faking a relationship to boost sales and told people to stop questioning why she hadn’t been seen around Jacquees. Her online rant, however, didn’t sit well with many, including Erin Rae, who wasn’t a fan of the public outburst.

Deiondra had also explained that Jacquees deliberately keeps her at a distance to avoid making Dej Loaf uncomfortable. However, she didn’t stop there—adding a dose of sarcasm, she suggested their new album would be the best they’ve ever had.

Erin Rae didn’t hold back in response to Deiondra’s online rant, criticizing the 32-year-old for airing her relationship drama and accusing her of being petty and insecure.

While Rae believes that insecurity often stems from the absence of a father figure, she made it clear that this isn’t the case for Deiondra. After all, Deion Sanders is a great father—one who educates and inspires young people. In Rae’s view, if Deiondra had turned to him for guidance, he could have helped her navigate these issues she was facing.

Rae also questioned why Deiondra chose to be with Jacquees when she could have had her pick from her father’s influential circle. While she acknowledged that Jacquees may be a good person, she pointed out that he’s still an up-and-coming artist trying to make a name for himself.

In pursuit of success, he has to do whatever it takes, Rae argued—including faking a relationship with another singer. Deiondra thus could have chosen someone more accomplished, she added. Instead, she settled for someone like Jacquees—and even decided to have a child with him.

“I really feel bad for her because it’s wild for me to think. People always think a girl acts like this because she ain’t got daddy in the house. She had a daddy and there is no way Prime Time couldn’t have helped his daughter to not end up like this. She is so insecure and I hate it for her. You had best of the best around you and you decided to live this life,” said Rae in an interview with B High.

Rae continued to call Deiondra Sanders “insecure” during the interview for fighting over a man online and lowering her self-esteem in the process.

She also questioned why Deion, who is constantly surrounded by men, never taught his daughter how to handle relationship challenges.

Deiondra and Jacquees’s relationship

The couple reportedly began dating in 2023 and wasted no time taking their relationship to the next level. By March 2024, they discovered that Deiondra was pregnant. Both shared the news on social media—but with noticeably different tones. Jacquees appeared overjoyed, kissing her belly in excitement, while Deiondra’s announcement carried a more serious note, explaining why she chose to have a child now.

She revealed that she had undergone four myomectomies—surgical procedures to remove fibroid tumors—which could make it difficult for her to conceive in the future. While the pregnancy wasn’t planned or expected, she saw it as a blessing. Adding to her joy, Jacquees proposed during her baby shower in July, making their journey even more special.

In August, Deiondra gave birth after enduring a challenging pregnancy, which included fibroids, threatened miscarriages, and blood transfusions. Baby Que arrived at 36 weeks, weighing 6 lbs 13 oz and measuring 18 inches long.

With trouble brewing in their relationship, it remains doubtful whether the couple will go through with the wedding. There are a lot of issues to unpack before taking the leap of faith and tying the knot. Hopefully, Deion’s daughter and her fiancé make it.