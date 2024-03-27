“Creativity, Different Arm Angles, Big Arm”: Bears GM Highlights Striking Similarities Between Caleb Williams & Patrick Mahomes

Caleb Williams hasn’t quite reached the “generational tag” status, but his ability to make plays on the field places him among the best NFL draft prospects in recent history. He stacks up well against the highly praised quarterbacks that have come into the league in the last two decades. Honestly, there is no doubt about the fact that Caleb Williams is going to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Moreover, Bears’ GM Ryan Poles is definitely thrilled about the opportunity to pick him.

During his recent appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” Ryan Poles was questioned about his impressions after seeing Caleb Williams throw live for the first time during USC’s pro day. In addition, Rich Eisen inquired with Ryan about how he would differentiate the playing styles of Caleb Williams and Patrick Mahomes.

Ryan was involved with the Chiefs when they selected Mahomes, overseeing all college scouting throughout the country. He said:

“Creativity, different arm angles, big arm, that part’s there for sure. And that gets you excited, right? Like you’re never out of a game,” Ryan added, “Has a really unique skill set on top of, you know, being very mobile.”

Patrick Mahomes’ achievements show that a quarterback with creativity, a big arm, and mobility can thrive in today’s game, which is why fans are excited to see Williams have a bright future in the NFL. If the Chicago Bears choose Williams, he has the potential to become a franchise quarterback. Poles will be closely monitoring Williams’ assessment as the draft nears, considering his track record of selecting Mahomes.

Moreover, Caleb Williams’ impressive completion rate and the ratio of touchdowns to interceptions, also match Mahomes’ skills. Now, With Ryan Poles joining all the hype surrounding Caleb Williams before the draft, can we conclude that the Bears have found their future star quarterback?

Bears GM Ryan Poles Very Interested in Caleb Williams

Williams displayed his talent for creating plays, making precise throws from various arm positions, and showing strength and accuracy during his time in college. His impressive display at the Pro Day also highlighted his ability to dodge defenders and locate open receivers, an ability which is highly reminiscent of Mahomes’ improvisational talents.

During his conversation with Rich Eisen, Ryan Poles provided additional information about the dinner he had with Caleb Williams and the USC team and staff prior to his Pro Day. Ryan mentioned that much of the discussion during the meal didn’t revolve around football, but focused instead on Caleb’s upbringing, hobbies, and interests.

Ryan said as he stressed the importance of considering these factors before selecting a player,

“I think we do a great job in Chicago, I think we do a great job in Chicago. It’s more than just a football player, we’re investing in the entire person. Mind, body, and spirit are kind of our focal points, especially in this offseason. We want to know everything about the guy and what he stands for, what are his goals.”

That being said, the Bears GM has displayed a keen interest in Caleb Williams’ personal life and has endorsed the comparisons being drawn between him and a top NFL quarterback of today. It would be incredibly difficult to change Caleb’s trajectory toward becoming the star quarterback for the Bears in the 2024-25 NFL season.