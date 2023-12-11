“Cry Eagles Cry”: There is No Stopping Skip Bayless as Dak Prescott’s Men Thrash Philadelphia at AT&T Stadium

The Eagles were outplayed by the Cowboys 33-13 at AT&T, proving once against that they are just unstoppable at home. The victory puts them on pace with the Eagles at 10-3 in the season, and taking a massive step towards the division title. For the sixth consecutive game, the Eagles found themselves trailing at halftime, with last night’s deficit of 24-6 being the most substantial so far.

The defense remained inconsistent, as evidenced by the Eagles yielding six consecutive scores in a 42-19 home defeat against the San Francisco 49ers. In their latest matchup, the Cowboys capitalized on four first-half possessions, scoring three touchdowns and a field goal against the shoddy Eagles defense.

In the victory, Dak Prescott, the quarterback for the Cowboys, bolstered his MVP candidacy by completing 24 of 39 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. He set up an early lead for the Cowboys that this season’s comeback win Jalen Hurts couldn’t overtake in the second half. As expected, die-hard Cowboys fan Skip Bayless was over the moon and spammed his social media, during and after the game.

The analyst seemed more happy about the Eagles’ loss than his own team’s victory:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1734069831564210317?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1734073900496298299?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Cowboys fans joined in on the fun, many couldn’t nag Skip about the Cowboys loss to the 49ers, to which he retaliated and tweeted:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1734069614911574113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Skip also took shots at his Undisputed co-hosts after the Cowboys win:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1734068630802071633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1734066891252183267?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Keyshawn Johnson Loses Bet to Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless threw shots at his co-workers after the Sunday matchup between the Eagles and the Cowboys went as he had predicted. In an episode of The Undisputed before the game, Keyshawn Johnson had bet against the Cowboys winning while Bayless predicted a 36-20 win for the Cowboys.

Johnson claimed he would laugh his a** off at Skip once the Cowboys lose. Clearly, Johnson’s comment didn’t age well as this time Bayless was right on the money, leading the Undisputed’s long-time host to gloat on social media.