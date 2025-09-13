Schooled Over “Philly” Remark, Tom Brady Headlines Patrick Mahomes’ Revenge Game as Jalen Hurts Eyes Win No.3

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking for redemption after a gut-wrenching Super Bowl loss to the Eagles last season and a season-opening stumble in São Paulo. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, meanwhile, will be gunning for their third straight win over the Chiefs.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, who will be right in the middle of all that action? NFL GOAT Tom Brady.

Brady’s transition into the world of broadcasting hasn’t been the smoothest. Last season – his first in the broadcasting booth – was full of more stumbles than successes for Brady the broadcaster. And one such stumble came against the Philadelphia Eagles themselves.

During his first-ever playoff broadcast, the former quarterback joined Kevin Burkhardt in the booth for FOX’s coverage of the NFC Wild Card last season in a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers.

For much of the night, things went smoothly as Brady settled into his role. But just before halftime, with the Eagles holding a 10-0 lead, he made a pair of slip-ups that fans quickly seized on.

While breaking down a Philadelphia play call, Brady accidentally gave credit to the city’s baseball team instead of its football team. “Three timeouts, so you’d have a couple plays. But I like this call by the Phillies… excuse me, by Philly,” he said.

As if that wasn’t enough, later, while discussing Green Bay’s offense, Brady referred to Packers running back Josh Jacobs as “Brandon Jacobs”— the name of a former New York Giants back who retired nearly a decade ago. The back-to-back gaffes had viewers questioning whether the GOAT of the field should even be in the broadcast booth.

Sunday offers the perfect redemption arc for Brady behind the mic. By calling the game with the respect, insight, and gravitas that Eagles-Chiefs deserves, he has a chance to rebuild goodwill with one of the NFL’s most intense fan bases.

The Eagles faithful may never forget that famous strip sack that sealed Brady’s Super Bowl defeat, but they might be willing to forgive him for his last season’s slip-up if he gives their city and team the recognition they demand this time around.

The Chiefs vs. Eagles game will air on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET. It will also be available to be streamed on FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, and FOX One.