REVEALED: Why Brock Purdy Wears Taylor Swift’s Favorite Number 13 On His Jersey?

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) jogs off of the field after a touchdown by running back Jordan Mason (not shown) during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Swifties will be on the edge of their seats rooting for the Chiefs to win their first Super Bowl with Taylor Swift. But, what made things even more interesting for fans was the number 13 (Swift’s favorite number) conspiracy theory which highlighted that the 49ers QB Brock Purdy also wears the same jersey number.

Advertisement

It did spark intrigue among fans who were eager to know why the young quarterback chose to wear this number in his jersey and as it turns out this involves Purdy’s father and an NFL legend that he was a big fan of back in the day.

In the light of Purdy’s jersey number and Taylor Swift’s favorite number being the same, the 24-year-old QB was asked about it in his pre-Super Bowl LVIII press conference.

Advertisement

“My dad grew up a Miami Dolphins fan, and he loved Dan Marino,” Purdy said. “And so when I was growing up, my dad always tried to teach me how to throw like, with a quick motion like Dan Marino. And I was like, what number was he? And he said 13. So I’ve always been 13.”

Brock Purdy hasn’t worn number 13 all his career, since as an Iowa State QB he donned the number 15 jersey. Furthermore, Purdy admitted earlier in 2023 that even though he chose Marino’s jersey number his QB influence has been Drew Brees all along.

Dan Marino Is Backing Brock Purdy In His First Super Bowl

Brock Purdy just like his dad has been a huge Dan Marino fan and the Dolphins legend is well aware of it. In his interview with Sports Illustrated’s Brice Butler, Marino backed the Niners QB to win the big game.

“I would say, if I was him, just make sure you’re prepared. Take care of the situation, and let it flow, man,” Marino said of Purdy. “Hopefully you can be a winner in the end and have that legacy with you for the rest of your life.”

Advertisement