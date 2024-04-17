Reports Suggest Robert Kraft’s Call With Atlanta Was Big Reason Why Bill Belichick Is Sitting Out in 2024

After an illustrious and storied stint spanning over two and a half decades, Bill Belichick finds himself without a place to call home. The 2023 season was another disappointment for the Patriots in the post-Brady era, one that even Robert Kraft couldn’t bear. They had hopes of turning the tides but ended the season on a sad note (4-13). Even fans knew that it was finally time for both parties to move on; however, there weren’t many who felt that Belichick would be without a home, especially since there were so many vacancies and because he aced two back-to-back interviews with the Falcons. That was the notion, at least until Raheem Morris got the job of the head man. And now, reports suggest that Robert Kraft played a big role in nudging Atlanta to make that decision.

Belichick’s first interview took place in Arthur Blank’s superyacht, where the duo sat down in a head-to-head conversation, according to ESPN. The assessment process was then moved to the Falcons owner’s house, with the entire front office and the ones from the coaching lounge in attendance. Following these interactions, Belichick was super confident that he was getting the job; his first impressions were great, and he had Kraft and his son Jonathan vouching for him. And as it happens, Arthur proudly calls himself Kraft’s friend. What could have gone wrong?

Since Kraft was named as a reference in Belichick’s job application, it is only formal for both sides to exchange a few words. However, ESPN’s source confirms that it was actually the Patriots owner, who reached out to Arthur Blank and cautioned him against trusting Belichick, a coach with whom he spent 24 years in New England. Several unnamed sources also revealed to the outlet that Kraft spoke openly and honestly to the Falcons owner about Belichick, while one source close to the involved parties said that Kraft “was a big part” of the reason why the Falcons decided to back out.

Moreover, the outlet alleges that Kraft has had this sentiment for a while now—an unease regarding his now-former head coach, particularly following back-to-back controversies. Which include the Spygate, the Aaron Hernandez controversy, and releasing Tom Brady to the waters of free agency.

A spokesman for Kraft, however, strongly denied these claims. He alleged that Kraft actually vouched for Bill Belichick to the Falcons after they amicably decided to part ways.

Bill Belichick is Really Interested in Coaching Eagles or Cowboys

The eight-time Super Bowl-winning football coach isn’t completely sitting around during the 2024 season. A few suggestions have already come to light, such as becoming a part of the Washington Huskies or sitting alongside the Manning brothers on their highly entertaining Monday Night Football show, ‘Manningcast’. Nick Saban could also join him at the discussion table.

Belichick has shown some interest, relayed through his son, about pursuing a ‘TV job’. However, it’s practically him spending some time off the gridiron, and then getting back into the action when an opportunity presents itself. As per ESPN, Belichick has already told his confidants that he would like to coach either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Dallas Cowboys. The New York Giants are also on that list.

The first two teams significantly struggled on their defensive front last season, and Belichick could offer much-needed support in that area. In his interview with the Falcons, Belichick even noted that he wasn’t looking for full control as he had in New England, which could provide any franchise that recruits him with a much bigger moving space. They could appoint their own general manager and leave Bill with the nurturing duties. For now, we can only wait for the new cycle to begin. And surely, we will see him on the sidelines next year, leading a team of his preference.