“Dad Never Let Us Do That Type of Stuff”: Shedeur Sanders Gets Real About Deion Sanders’ Take On Pregame Fits

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In an effort to make the most out of the Super Bowl LIX festivities, the father-son duo of Deion and Shedeur Sanders made their way down to New Orleans, Louisiana to help out with the flagship football event.

As the culture of football continues to evolve, the future NFL passer noticed the emphasis that younger generations have placed on things such as game day outfits and accessories. Echoing his father’s sentiments about unity or individuality, Shedeur explained on the 2 Legendary podcast:

“Dad never let us do that type of stuff because he wanted everybody to be like more team, more unity stuff. You don’t know what different people have… You want everybody to be a unit, be as one.”

While the Colorado Buffaloes certainly have their fair share of jewelry, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm winner noted that the idea is more so for youth programs rather than grown adults. “You don’t want anybody to feel less than or look less than another.”

In noting that he’s taken a humbler approach to fashion since turning his attention towards the NFL, his brother and cohost of the podcast, Darius mentioned his favorite pregame look.

“My favorite pregame fit that I think you wore, it wasn’t even an outfit, it was the snow goggles.”

Shedeur responded by noting that even the smaller decisions, such as choosing to wear a pair of snow goggles to the game, are all made with a specific message or intent in mind.

“Everything we do is about timing… Everything that we do, everything that we post, we try to have a real message… a real “It” factor behind it.”

While he still reserves the idea that fashion statements are best reserved for more prestigious players rather than little league rosters, Shedeur also asserted that there is an undeniable air of confidence that comes with having a unique game-day look.

Whether that means an ice out watch, a pair of snow goggles, or a ‘…nice sweat suit,’ he maintains that nothing else matters apart from a player’s ability to ‘go in there and just be ready to play the game.’

Hopefully, the message will get through to younger audiences. Sanders has emerged as a role model for many signal callers across America and with that influence, comes a sense of responsibility.

The expensive watches and endorsements may be synonymous with the Sanders brand, but none of that exists unless it is backed up by consistency, hard work, and humbleness about one’s approach towards the game of football.

Suffice to say, you get out what you put in. Perhaps this message will be enough to encourage young athletes to put more time into film study rather than picking out a shirt or an outfit for gameday.