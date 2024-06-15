mobile app bar

Party Starts Early in Detroit for UFL Kicker Jake Bates

FOXBOROUGH, MA – AUGUST 10: Houston Texans linebacker Jake Bates (49) in warm up before a preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on August 10, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 10 Preseason – Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482230810050

Jake Bates, who nailed several 60-yarders in the UFL, is staying in Michigan but no longer with the minor league. He has decided to move up the ladder, signing a two-year deal this week with the Detroit Lions. He apparently visited the Packers and the Commanders as well, yet decided to stay in his comfort place. Adam Schefter of ESPN broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, and added that Jake’s agent, Marty Magid, has confirmed the signing.

The star placekicker has become the talk of the town ever since his standout showcase during week 2 of the 2024 season. Playing for the Michigan Panthers, Bates nailed a game-sealing 64-yard field goal against the Saint Louis Battlehawks, with just 3 seconds remaining on the clock.

It was a future-defining moment for the star placekicker, confirming to fans that Bates’ days in the UFL were numbered. What made his achievement even more special was that he hadn’t kicked the ball since high school.

Notably, while the minor league is teeming with talent, Bates quickly emerged as their poster boy this season. Therefore, losing a talent like him wasn’t a great move for a league known for its struggles, but the allure of the NFL is too strong to resist.

However, Jake was no stranger to the NFL, having been on the offseason/practice squad with both the Buccaneers and Texans. While the NFL boasts its share of standout kickers, Bates is poised to elevate a team that badly needs a player with his potential. Thus, it’s surprising that football fans are brimming with joy over the signing.

Fans Rally Behind Jake Bates

As soon as the news of the signing surfaced, football enthusiasts quickly took to social media, expressing that Bates is quite the standout signing and is poised to perform well for his new team. A few went so far as to claim that the 2024 season will finally be for the Lions, who struggled in the kicker department for a while.

Another user asserted that Bates is going to become a Pro Bowler in his first season. However, there were also a few who pointed out that success in the UFL doesn’t mean the 24-year-old star will be able to translate his success to the big league, where the pressure and stakes are higher. See for yourselves:

That said, Bates will need to become more consistent if he wants a shot at the starting job. Fans are optimistic and excited to have a competent kicker since the departure of Matt Prater. Brandon Aubrey took to the NFL like a duck to water. There is no reason Bates cannot.

Currently, Justin Tucker holds the record for the longest kick in the big league, kicking a 66-yarder in 2021. Fourteen kickers have kicked further than 60 yards.

Bates will have quite the competition this year, considering his furthest attempt was 64 yards. He also made 21 field goals out of 28 attempts. He will, however, have an advantage, considering that he will be playing in familiar conditions as the Panthers play their home games at Ford Field.

