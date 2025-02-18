Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Call Out Aaron Rodgers For Appearing On the Pat McAfee Show “Every Single Week”

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

One of the most controversial quarterbacks in the NFL today, and a new free agent, Aaron Rodgers, is once again coming under fire for the lack of quality throughout his two-year tenure with the New York Jets. With analysts and fans alike proclaiming that the future Hall of Famer should call it a day, there seem to be more criticisms than opportunities for the veteran signal-caller.

Advertisement

Co-stars of the Nightcap podcast, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Shannon Sharpe are the latest to offer up their opinions on the free agency status of Rodgers.

After Johnson claimed that there was “not a damn thing,” that the former Packer had done in order to ensure some job security, the two cited his weekly appearances on the Pat McAfee Show as an example of his lack of commitment to the franchise.

As an impassioned Sharpe asked, “How does going on the Pat McAfee show every single week help the Jets?” Johnson explained that as far as the Jets were concerned, Rodgers’ comments and media appearances did not help them one bit.

“Not only were you losing and getting your b*tt kicked every damn week, but you’re going on the show and creating controversy with some of the things that you’re saying on the Pat McAfee Show.”

Sharpe was inclined to agree, sharing the sentiment that Rodgers’ comments about prioritizing the team were less genuine: “All of a sudden you want to be about the team when he’s never been about the team.”

Considering recent reports that the organization asked Rodgers to end his weekly appearances on the show should he wish to stay with the team, Sharpe’s claims certainly have the teeth to them.

While he has stopped appearing on the show, this is likely just due to it being the end of the season, as Rodgers and McAfee’s friendly agreement seems to entail weekly appearances only while the season is active.

Claiming that New York’s front office bears just as much blame as Rodgers for their on-field failures, Sharpe was sure to not mince his words. In noting all of the various demands that Rodgers made throughout the initial signing process, the eight-time pro bowler said the franchise should have known what they were getting themselves into. “I fault the Jets.“

Sharpe didn’t hold back on the fact that Rodgers’ lack of engagement throughout the mini-camp process was also a major red flag.

“What the hell do you think he thinks? He thinks he’s the king of the palace… How’d that work out for him?… Why was he so big? Peyton Manning never missed those. Tom Brady didn’t miss none. ”

The Super Bowl XLV MVP hasn’t done himself any favors recently. Now having to contend with his growing age, public perception, and poor performances on film, the ambiguous nature of Roders’ football career is unlikely to be resolved any time soon.