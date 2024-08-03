Dak Prescott Contract: Dallas Cowboys Need To Offer a $200 Million Deal, Argues Nick Wright

As Dak Prescott’s contract conundrum with the Dallas Cowboys continues to unfold, recent developments suggest that Prescott isn’t too worried about the possibility of leaving America’s Team. Interestingly enough, these contract negotiations don’t really seem to be on Prescott’s mind as he gears up for the upcoming season. However, Prescott could hit free agency next offseason if Dallas fails to secure an extension.

Prescott is in the final stretch of his four-year, $160 million deal signed with the Cowboys in 2021. Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright has thrown his hat into the ring of speculation, predicting, “Dak Prescott’s next deal is going to be for around 65 million dollars a year and the first three years of it are going to be 100% guaranteed.”

Wright suggested that unless the Cowboys put a 3-year, $200 million offer on the table, Prescott might opt for free agency. While co-host Kevin Wildes questioned the 17-18% increase over the current highest-paid players, Wright was firm on his belief:

“The Cowboys are not going to pay Dak $65M/yr and bc of that he’s going to hit free agency. This will be Dak’s last year in Dallas bc he’s this close to a contract that people can’t fathom what it’s going to be.” — @getnickwright gives some context to the Dak contract situation: pic.twitter.com/OlMOXlAdmn — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 2, 2024

He pointed out that recent mega-contracts signed by quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, and Jordan Love were negotiated with years left on their existing deals. In contrast, “Dak is going to have the entire world bidding for him.”

Wright’s analysis boils down to a simple fact: for Prescott to stay in Dallas, the offer needs to be compelling enough to make him think twice about testing the free-agent waters. Even with fewer teams in the market for a high-priced quarterback, those that are will be eyeing a player capable of steering their franchise toward glory days.

This potential bidding war has led even a former NFL quarterback to predict a $60 million average annual value deal for Dak Prescott.

Troy Aikman believes Prescott is going to be the first $60 million QB

Former Cowboys quarterback and NFL legend, Troy Aikman, has also weighed in on the Dak Prescott contract situation. He believes Prescott could indeed become the first NFL quarterback to have a $60 million annual salary. However, Aikman isn’t convinced that the Dallas Cowboys will be the team writing that check.

The Hall of Famer suggests that such a hefty price tag could be a real possibility if Dak Prescott has a breakthrough 2024-25 season. Adding:

“The longer this goes, the more I think he will be playing somewhere else. If it continues to drag on and he plays great and then the Cowboys come in late saying ‘Hey, now we wanna pay you,’ I don’t know where his head will be at that point.”

“Dak Prescott is a great leader.. I believe that he’s gonna be the first QB to $60M & the longer this goes the more I think he’ll be playing elsewhere.. The Cowboys haven’t played their best football when they need to & that’s on the entire organization” ~ @TroyAikman #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/egKsxqGok3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 2, 2024

The former quarterback argues that if you strip away the team name and player identity, focusing solely on statistical output, Prescott’s numbers match those of Chiefs’ superstar Patrick Mahomes. This comparison suggests that while Prescott may not be delivering the same playoff results, he’s certainly putting up good numbers.

Aikman feels it’s the offseason drama that’s creating tension in the negotiations.

Moreover, Aikman pushes back against the notion that playoff shortcomings fall squarely on Prescott’s shoulders. He points out that if postseason results are the Cowboys’ primary concern, the entire organization should share the blame. After all, Dallas hasn’t reached a Super Bowl since 1996, so there is a broader pattern of falling short when it matters most.