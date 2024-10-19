Dak Prescott Engaged: Restricting Instagram Comments Didn’t Work for QB as Fans Flood NFL’s Congratulatory Post With “Got a Ring” Comments

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares for the game against the Green Bay Packers before the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Just before Dallas’ season opener against the Browns, Dak Prescott signed a mammoth $240 million 4-year deal to become the highest-paid quarterback in the competition. Since then, not a lot has gone Dak’s way. Especially the week 6 thrashing Dak and Co. endured from the Detroit Lions truly punctured the spirits of the Cowboys fans. After all this, Dak’s admirers finally have got something to cheer about.

Advertisement

Dak recently took to Instagram to announce that he popped the question to his partner Sarah Jane Ramos and she said yes. The QB shared a set of adorable pictures from the Golf course where he went down on one knee and got the desired response.

Dressed in all whites, the couple was blessed by their 8-month-old daughter Margaret Jane Rose Prescott who quite honestly, stole the limelight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

To keep the haters away from the engagement announcement post, Dak limited the comments. However, fans still figured out a way to attack the QB. NFL’s official Instagram account re-posted a couple of Dak’s engagement pictures to congratulate the couple and within minutes, football fans rallied in numbers to post their versions of the “finally got the ring” jokes in the comment section.

“Bro lost 47-8 and realized this is his only shot at getting a ring,” one user quipped. “His girl got a ring before him,” another one wrote. “Only ring bro’s getting, bro said F Jerry ima get my own ring,” and innumerable other ‘ring-related’ comments were dropped.

Come on guys, let the guy live on his engagement day at least #dakprescott pic.twitter.com/nQAvvZdqde — NFL World, What’s Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) October 19, 2024

While one can understand why fans aren’t happy with the way Dak has led his team thus far, hijacking every post they can find that is related to the QB’s engagement only to make ring jokes is a bit too much.

For Dak, the only way to shut his haters down is by performing at the highest level with all his might. Prescott and his boys will next take on the 49ers in week 8.