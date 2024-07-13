mobile app bar

Dak Prescott Goes Crazy Viral After Showing Off His Moves at Tyron Smith’s Wedding

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Tyron Smith (Image Credit: IG- @Tyron.Smith); Dak Prescott (Image Credit: @_4Dak)

Dak Prescott might’ve just stolen the spotlight from his former teammate Tyron Smith’s wedding. As the offensive tackle got married to Holly Berens at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, Prescott bust out some sick moves in celebration. 

Dressed formally, a video of the quarterback from the wedding went viral where he was seen energetically grooving on the dance floor. His groovy moves were lively enough to capture the attention of the internet.

 

“He perfectly represents all Cowboys fans,” wrote one NFL fan.

“I feel like I haven’t seen Dak smile and have fun in a long time, good for him,” read a fifth comment.

Dak’s impressive dance moves stood out mainly because of concerns around a recent photo of Prescott wearing a walking boot while on vacation in Mexico. However, he cleared up any concerns and all seems to be well with his ankle now.

Having said that, this was not Dak Prescott’s first rodeo with virality. The Cowboys QB’s comical dance routines previously gained attention in 2019.

Dak Prescott’s Warmup Routine Became the Internet’s Favorite Meme

In November 2019, during a typical pregame ritual before the match against the Minnesota Vikings, Dak Prescot was getting ready by doing stretches and movements to loosen up his hips.

To the fans, these stretches appeared like a dancer preparing for a ballet performance.

Once the video surfaced on X, Dak’s hip twists, leg swings, and rhythm became a source of delight. This led to the birth of the hashtag #DakDancestoAnything.

Also, people got creative and flooded the internet with memes by editing Prescott’s warmup routine into montages- showing Dak dancing to different tunes. From Shakiras “Hips Don’t Lie” to Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” he was grooving along to everything.

