QB Protector Tyron Smith Cites ‘Age’ While Discussing Aaron Rodgers vs. Dak Prescott

As Aaron Rodgers re-attempts his debut with the New York Jets, the 40-year-old QB will need all the protection he can get. The team has entrusted veteran left tackle Tyron Smith with the crucial task of safeguarding the quarterback’s blindside. However, this role comes with its challenges, as the former Cowboy recently hinted.

While addressing the media this Wednesday, Smith was asked about the difference in blocking for Rodgers compared to Dak. Without hesitation, the star offensive tackle noted that the major difference is their age, and rightly so.

Dak is more mobile, while Aaron tends to move around in the pocket—something Smith has likely observed in recent months. However, the former Cowboy also acknowledged that both Rodgers and Dak share similar leadership qualities, which will certainly help him adjust in the Big Apple.

“They are definitely different, you know, of course (because of) the age part,” Smith said. “But as far as the leadership, they are very similar. It’s just a little different here and there.”

That said, Tyron has been a significant addition to the Jets’ offensive line, which was ranked 31st in the league last year and allowed 64 sacks. Mekhi Becton, who played left tackle last season, gave up 11 of those sacks along with 42 pressures. Even Rodgers would have struggled behind that line.

In contrast, Smith allowed 14.5 sacks from 2016 to 2023, while playing over 5,000 snaps. Along with Morgan Moses, John Simpson, Joe Tippmann, and Jake Hanson, he will undoubtedly strengthen their offensive line.

However, at the same time, the Jets’ gain has become the Cowboys’ loss, as America’s Team struggles to replace Smith’s impact and may need to rely on a rookie.

Dallas Cowboys work on maintaining O-Line standards

The Cowboys had a strong offensive line last season, which arguably helped Dak reach MVP-caliber numbers. Tyron Smith, returning from injury, was back to his old self, allowing just 15 pressures and 1 sack on 454 pass attempts. However, instead of re-signing the 35-year-old star, they let both him and Tyler Biadasz leave during free agency.

This year, it appears the crucial task of protecting Dak’s blindside will fall to rookie Tyler Guyton, currently listed as the starting LT on the depth chart. A first-round pick, Guyton has big shoes to fill but has impressed so far, allowing just one pressure on 30 pass-blocking snaps this preseason.

The Oklahoma alum didn’t allow a sack in 355 pass-blocking reps for the Sooners last season. Despite his impressive athletic ability, he is considered a project by many.

The Cowboys also brought back Chuma Edoga for a season on a cut-price deal. He provided solid depth play at left guard and left tackle last season.

As for center, losing Tyler Biadasz was also a big blow. The franchise is now relying on former practice squad player Brock Hoffman and rookie Cooper Beebe to fill the role.

While the guard duo of Zack Martin and Tyler Smith is among the best in the league, right tackle Terence Steele still stands out as a concern. He was awful last season, giving up 7 sacks and 49 pressures. The Cowboys are still trying to complete the Offensive Line puzzle, experimenting with different pieces.

Their new-look O-line will face a tough test on opening day against Myles Garrett and the Browns’ defense.