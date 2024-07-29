Teammate Garrett Wilson Had a Cheeky Reminder For Aaron Rodgers During Practice

Just as things were getting back on track for Aaron Rodgers, he was reminded of his absence from the mandatory minicamp, by his own offensive weapon, Garrett Wilson. In a clip that has emerged from Jets practice, the duo can be seen in a heated argument over route running.

During day three of the Jets’ training camp, Rodgers threw a ball toward Garrett Wilson, but the wideout missed it because he ran a different route. Rodgers felt compelled to question and advise his teammate, asserting that he wanted the receiver to zag instead of zig.

Despite Rodgers being a 20-year veteran, Wilson didn’t hesitate to challenge his QB. The Jets’ WR1 reminded A-Rod that he wouldn’t have made the mistake if his shot-caller had attended the minicamp to practice that particular route. While fans dubbed it “trouble in paradise,” the duo eventually made up with a hearty handshake.

Aaron Rodgers “You zigged when you were supposed to zag” Garret Wilson “you were supposed to show up at mini camp so we could practice this” pic.twitter.com/p1eGT5xfDG — Big E (@ian693) July 27, 2024

Aside from a little snafu, the chemistry between Aaron and his wideout is getting better every day. The duo connected multiple times in team periods and 7-on-7, which included a long TD catch despite being heavily covered by cornerback D.J. Reed.

This was the team’s final practice without the pads. WR Allen Lazard displayed his chemistry with Rodgers, catching passes in the endzone and making something of broken plays. The Jets will resume practice on Monday and that will be their first padded practice of the summer.

The Jets have added a lot of depth to their O-Line to prevent a repeat of the last season. However, it’s the 6’5 320 pounds wreaking machine that is proving to be the vital cog of that newly assembled line.

Tyron Smith is the Jets’ most indispensable player?

While Rodgers is the most important piece in that offense, he can’t possibly do his job if there isn’t someone looking to absorb all the hits and protect his blindside. Among many offensive linemen this off-season, it’s the 13-year vet Smith who still stands out.

Rodgers is trusting the former Cowboys LT to protect his fragile Achilles and Smith himself is relishing this challenge. The veteran player is turning out to be the leader of that offensive line and has already been dispensing advice and teaching young linemen like Alijah Vera Tucker, and rookie Olu Fashanu.

His presence in that line will be crucial for Rodgers and the Jets.

All the pieces are getting into place for the Jets as they have left no stone unturned for their star QB. While the roster is great on paper, with many considering it as 4th best in the league, a lot hinges on those pieces to stay healthy and work as a well-oiled machine.