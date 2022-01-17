“Dak Prescott has mostly played like he’s worth $7.50 an hour today”: Skip Bayless says Cowboys QB deserves minimum wage after crushing loss to San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys crumbled under the spotlight of the playoffs. And Skip Bayless could not believe what he was seeing.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game. With the exception of one 67-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, the Cowboys’ offence was far from its explosive self in this showdown against San Francisco. For a team that scored 500 points in the season, the offence got up to a dismal 307 yards in total.

Dak Prescott went 23 of 43 for 254 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception and 5 sacks and a disappointing 69.3 QB rating. And longtime Cowboys fan Skip Bayless was disappointed in his franchise QB, to say the least.

Dak Prescott, making $75 million this year, has mostly played like he’s worth $7.50 an hour today. He has been far more off than on. That interception just sealed it. Ballgame. Congrats, 49ers. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022



In the end, with just 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter and down six points at the 40-yard line, Prescott ran the ball for a first down and more. But with barely seconds on the clock, in his panic, he gave the ball to his centre and not the referee. The official was forced to run to the ball and bumped into Prescott because he had to properly place it.

And time ran out before he could clock the ball.

Dak Prescott opened up about his performance Sunday Night.

Prescott was disappointed in himself as the Cowboys crashed out of the playoffs. “Not good enough, simple as that,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in my job, and I take accountability in this loss.”

“In certain situations in the game, certain plays in the game, I’ve got to be better to help this team win and overcome some of the things we’ve put ourselves into,” he said.

“Offensively we had a hard time getting into rhythm,” said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. “I think the timing of the penalties, they obviously stopped some drives and you don’t want to be in long D and Ds with this defensive front.”

Nah I’m upset at 14 penalties and an offense that couldn’t piss a drop and only ran the ball 16 Times with the RB’s Miss me with the ref shit. https://t.co/rxuM7oy2Yw — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 17, 2022

Also Read: “Truly, who is the GOAT?!”: When Michael Jordan performed a bait-and-switch for an NFL advertisement promoting Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers