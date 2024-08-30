Dak Prescott Holds $80 Million Leverage Over Jerry Jones & Dallas Cowboys

Tensions within the Dallas Cowboys camp have risen since Jerry Jones decided to pay CeeDee Lamb before Dak Prescott. The franchise, which has been slow to act, can no longer afford further delays. And if the situation remains unaddressed, Prescott could gain a whopping $80 million in leverage at the end of the 2024 season.

During an episode of ‘The Insiders,’ Tom Pelissero of NFL Network asserted that the Cowboys are cutting it close again, similar to 2021, with only a week left to finalize any deal with Prescott.

He pointed out that failing to do so would create a repeat of the previous situation, requiring the franchise to tag him for the third time. However, tagging him again in 2025 would cost $80 million in cap space, making it impossible to prevent their QB from hitting free agency.

“The last time they did an extension with him, they basically needed to buy time to get the paperwork in. They tagged him 2nd time. The third one would be 144% of his current cap number, which is something around $80 million. It’s one more reason he would have an unprecedented amount of leverage,” the analyst said.

Notably, Dak has a clause in his current contract that prevents the franchise from tagging him without his permission, even if they weren’t in a financial bind to do so. This allows him to access the free agency and sell his services to the highest bidder, ultimately becoming one of the most valuable free agents if he chooses to do so.

It’s also no secret that Prescott’s services won’t come cheaply. The media has touted a figure of $60 million for him. But without a transfer fee, many would be willing to that amount for an MVP-level playmaker who has been nothing but a model QB and a consummate professional throughout his career, even while playing for one of the biggest sports teams in the world.

That said, even a professional like Prescott is starting to lose patience, and cracks are beginning to show. After Jerry Jones made another ambiguous statement about the impending contract, the QB made sure to express his feelings.

Prescott draws the line in the sand

The Cowboys QB’s armor of patience finally got pierced as frustrations emanating from contract negotiations finally bubbled to the surface. It all occurred after Jerry Jones delivered another loaded statement when asked about his stand on Dak’s impending extension following Lamb’s new contract (4-year, $136 million).

As reported by Athletic’s Jon Machota, Jones initially argued that his quarterback has proven his worth and deserves appropriate compensation. However, he later stated that they couldn’t afford to pay him solely based on past performances due to the tight financial situation and various factors involved.

What more does Jerry Jones need to see from Dak Prescott? "You could easily say, if you haven't seen it by now, you haven't seen it. I'm such a fan of Dak. And I appreciate all of the great things that we all know are there. And I appreciate his work ethic probably more than…

Consequently, Dak, who holds the leverage now, made his stance clear, indirectly taking shots at his GM. He reminded everyone that he cares very little about the statements that Jerry delivers in the media, and he stopped caring about them a long time ago, saying,

“I stopped, honestly, listening to things [Jones] says to the media a long time ago. It really doesn’t hold weight with me.”

Things are getting ugly in Jerry’s world, as Dak arguably feels disrespected despite attending practices throughout the offseason. It also seems that he and the franchise are destined to part ways at the end of the season. Perhaps a fresh start for both parties might not be such a bad thing.