Dak Prescott Injury Report: Cowboys QB Wearing Medical Boot in Cabo Worries NFL World

The NFL offseason is never short on drama, and Dak Prescott’s recent Cabo San Lucas getaway has stirred up quite the conversation. A leaked photo of the Cowboys quarterback wearing a walking boot on his right leg sent social media into a frenzy, bringing back memories of his season-ending injury in 2020.

Reports have since downplayed the situation, suggesting Prescott is dealing with a minor right foot sprain. Former Eagles running back and two-time Super Bowl champion, LeSean McCoy, chimed in on FS1’s “SPEAK,” brushing off concerns about Dak’s condition.

“One thing about Dak, he is not an injury-prone player, right? He has some injuries but overall, he’s solid. I’m not worried about him. I mean, it’s a lot of time left. It’s July. He’ll have some time to get it together.”

McCoy believes Prescott is just kicking back on a boat, enjoying a few cocktails. With the season still three months out, there’s plenty of time for recovery.

However, some voices in the league are suggesting that while the boot itself might not be a major issue, it could indicate Prescott won’t be at full strength come season kickoff. “The Ross Tucker Podcast” added fuel to the fire when pro sports bettor Steve Fezzik dropped a bombshell.

“Dak Prescott. News is that he’s not 100%, and they have been betting against the Cowboys the last three days. There’s rumors that he had an MRI. That’s unconfirmed, but that’s the rumor that I’m hearing.”

Timeline of Dak Prescott speculation: • 7/2/24 – @FezzikSports spoke on the @RossTuckerPod saying, “Dak may not be 100%” and that “there’s rumors he had an MRI.” • 7/4/24 – @elnarrador sees someone that could be Prescott from behind in a walking boot. All of it Unconfirmed. pic.twitter.com/8FTk10vpi2 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) July 4, 2024

With speculation running wild, fans and analysts alike have been eagerly awaiting to hear from Prescott himself. Now, it seems the quarterback has finally broken his silence on the situation.

Prescott Clears the Air Amidst Injury Concerns

Prescott’s recent appearance in a walking boot had Cowboys fans on edge, but the star quarterback was quick to put those concerns to rest. In a text to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott explained that the boot is simply routine maintenance for his 2020 injury.

“I’m great. The same ankle, same issues,” he texted the reporter. He also explained that the precaution was taken because “the last time I went deep sea fishing, my (ankle) swole up.”

The 2020 “compound fracture and dislocation” injury that had Cowboy fans holding their breath? It’s now more of a minor inconvenience for the Cowboys’ quarterback. Since then, Prescott’s durability has been impressive. He played 16 games in 2021, missing just one due to a calf strain. In 2022, a fractured thumb sidelined him for five games. But 2023? That was Prescott’s year to shine.

Last season, Prescott, 30, suited up for all 17 games and had a career-best performance. He led the NFL in touchdown passes and came close to snagging the MVP title. Moreover, this offseason has also been smooth sailing for the QB.

He’s been a full participant in OTAs and minicamps, showing no signs of slowing down. As the Cowboys gear up for what promises to be an exciting 2024 season, it seems Prescott and the team have little to worry about on the injury front.