Dak Prescott Instantly Clarifies His ‘Gambling Man’ Statement; “There’s Been a Lot of Sh*t With That”

Dak Prescott has been here before – staring down the barrel of an uncertain future, with the weight of the Dallas Cowboys’ legacy squarely on his shoulders. But as he recently addressed the reporters, eager to dissect his every word, the seasoned quarterback exuded an air of calm assurance.

Entering the final year of his contract, Prescott faced the looming prospect of unrestricted free agency in 2024. Yet, when the questions inevitably turned to the unresolved matter of his extension, he met them head-on with a disarming candor.

“The urgency you should always have, to be honest, guys who wouldn’t normally feel it, feel it,” he declared, a hint of a smile playing at the corners of his mouth. “I don’t mind it. I’ve been in this position before. I’m a gambling man. I’ll gamble on myself and my guys.”

The room held its collective breath, but Prescott’s quick wit soon dispelled any lingering tension. “Not actually. my guys,” he clarified with a wry grin, recognizing the potential for misinterpretation. “I understand there’s been a lot of s**t with that. Not that way.”

A ripple of laughter swept through the reporters in the room, as they appreciated the deft way Prescott had navigated the potential minefield.

For Prescott, such moments of levity amidst the intense scrutiny were par for the course. As the face of America’s Team, the pressure was an ever-present companion, but one he had long since learned to embrace. And as he looked ahead to the 2024 season, his willingness to “gamble on himself” spoke volumes about the confidence that has carried him this far.

However, the contract saga between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys has taken endless turns by now. This time though, the leverage lies squarely in Prescott’s corner, thanks to the no-trade and no-tag clauses embedded in his 2021 deal.

Dak Prescott Doesn’t Take These Negotiations Personal

The looming specter of a potential million cap hit for the Cowboys in 2025 – a consequence of the void years baked into Prescott’s current contract – has only heightened the urgency for both parties to reach an agreement. Yet, as the negotiations unfold, Prescott’s demeanor remains unflustered. A few weeks earlier, Prescott addressed the contract talks in his typical unruffled manner,

“I don’t really take things personal. Maybe in my first deal, maybe things were a little different than they are now. One, it’s my age and who I am, where I am in my life, and I guess the fact that that first deal got done. The understanding that I have a lot of decision in this, too. I have a lot of say-so, too.” Per Bleacher Report.

More so, for all the uncertainty surrounding his contractual future, Prescott has not let his commitment to the Cowboys waver. Throughout the offseason, he has been a fixture in team activities.

As the 2024 season looms on the horizon, Prescott’s focus is laser-sharp, his eyes trained on the prize that has eluded him thus far: a Super Bowl championship.

Whether he’ll hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the iconic blue and silver of the Cowboys remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – Prescott’s approach to the contract negotiations and the upcoming season is that of a cool, collected professional, a man who has learned to embrace the pressure and wield it to his advantage.