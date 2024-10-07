mobile app bar

Dak Prescott Promotes Mental Health Awareness With ‘Ask 4 Help’ Wrist Tape at Steelers Game

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Dak Prescott

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott touched many hearts with a thoughtful gesture on the field during the game against the Steelers on Sunday night. Prescott wore the wrist tape that read “Ask 4 Help,” a mental health and suicide awareness campaign he launched following the passing of his brother Jace Prescott.

NFL reporter Arye Pulli shared the image of Dak Prescott’s wrist tape on X. The image went viral, highlighting the impact of Prescott’s heartfelt tribute.

Unfortunately, Dak’s brother Jace committed suicide on April 23, 2020, at the age of 31. This incident deeply affected Dak, prompting him to look at mental health issues more seriously. In September 2021, he launched the ‘Ask 4 Help’ campaign, coinciding with Suicide Prevention Month.

Since then, Prescott has attended several games, wearing this wrist tape. Through this gesture, he aims to support mental health awareness and honor his late brother. The Ask 4 Help is a clarion call to open up about one’s own struggles with their close ones, by which they could exchange fruitful conversations and eliminate suicidal thoughts. 

Even Dak’s Faith, Fight, Finish Foundation, inspired by his mother’s encouraging words, aims toward the motivational act. He continues to strive to work toward the belief “to always put Mind Over Matter and do the best you can with the cards you’re dealt.”

While speaking up about it has been tough, it was in 2020 that Prescott reflected on his brother’s death, an incident that motivated him to dedicate himself to preventing youth suicide.

Prescott opens up about his brother’s demise

Prescott, during his appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger” in 2020, opened up about his brother’s death and his struggle with depression. He admitted he started feeling depressed “a couple of days before his brother passed away.”

Speaking about the suicide, Prescott added he woke up to the best night of sleep he had in 2020, only to receive the worst news he could probably ever get from his father. His words highlighted the pain in his mind following his brother’s demise. 

Fortunately, Prescott has stepped in his life toward making progress, for himself and others. His focus now remains on bringing a change to various lives through right opportunities.

