Dak Prescott Set to Sit Out for 3 Months? Does Cowboys QB Require Surgery for His Hamstring Injury?

The 3-5 Cowboys are struggling massively during the 2024 season. To make matters worse for the NFC East side, their QB is dealing with a major injury concern.

Advertisement

Jane Slater of the NFL Network revealed in an X post that Dak Prescott has been given an initial diagnosis of partial avulsion of his hamstring tendon. Dr. Jesse Morse weighed in his opinion on the issue, describing the whole concern and recovery period for the QB.

He started by stating how this is a huge injury for the football star amidst his team struggling on the gridiron. Morse dwelled into the hamstring injury being far from a mild grade one. He highlighted that the tendon of the hamstring is partially torn off the bone for Prescott.

Dak Prescott Potentially significant hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/gGg1aSembO — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) November 7, 2024

The medical specialist went on to describe the three places where the strain can occur in the body, drawing a comparison to Dak’s situation.

“Traditionally, you can strain it mid-body, kind of in the middle of the leg. You can strain it distally, kind of toes to the knee or you can strain it proximally.”

While the location of the injury for Prescott is not completely known, the doctor did emphasize the situation to be critical nonetheless:

“The tendon is literally partially torn off the bone. Sometimes a little piece of bone will come with it. With that being said, this is not something that you can just return from in a week or two…So, this is usually a 6 to 10 week injury.”

He went on to elaborate on the need for the QB to sit out for such a long time. If Prescott ends up taking the path of physical therapy and injections, he’ll need more time to recover. This could extend his absence from the field for almost three months.

But if the QB decides to proceed with the surgery to attach his tendon back to the area, the recovery could be slightly faster and be reduced to 6 weeks. The choice lies in the hands of the Cowboys’ star along with his doctor, depending on the gravity of his condition, which is currently termed to be a grade 2 of the semitendinosus tendon.

The QB and his medical team would also be focused on the impact the recovery has on his health beyond football, as Dr. Jesse pointed out the lasting influence of such an injury. The decision of whether the QB will be out of the 2024 season completely will be taken after further assessment.

While the situation is far more grave, this is not the first time Dak Prescott found himself surrounded by injury concerns affecting his football season.

Major injuries that have impacted Prescott’s career

The initial years of Prescott’s NFL journey were like a fairytale. He took the Cowboys to great heights, along with maintaining a good control on his records since his entry in 2016. However, the year 2020 unfolded a disaster for the QB.