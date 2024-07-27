Dak Prescott Shows Unseen Candidness and Gets Asked to Move On From Dallas

Jared Goff, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, and now Jordan Love have all been rewarded with massive, market-setting contracts by their respective clubs. The only one left is 8-year veteran Dak Prescott, as the Cowboys still wait for the ‘leaves to fall.’ Time seems to be running out for owner Jerry Jones, with his QB now appearing willing to move away from Dallas.

Speaking with the media for the first time at Cowboys’ training camp, Prescott expressed his desire to stay in Dallas, stating that his time there has shaped him into the man he is today. However, he understands the reality and knows that everything ultimately comes down to numbers.

Prescott emphasized that while he wants to stay in his comfort zone, he recognizes that many great QBs have moved to other teams, and he is more than willing to do the same. He also acknowledged his obligation to other NFL players and teammates to get the best deal possible.

On a similar note, Joy Taylor, during her recent sparring session on Speak, expressed her desire to see Prescott explore other opportunities. She believes that loyalty to a franchise or city isn’t always healthy in a business, and Prescott doesn’t owe the Cowboys anything. Joy also pointed out that leaving the franchise could enhance Prescott’s reputation as a QB.

Prescott’s resume and numbers are better than many quarterbacks in the league, yet he doesn’t receive the same respect and recognition. Only a move away from Dallas could free him from the pressure of playing for the Cowboys, and along the way, allow him to thrive.

.@JoyTaylorTalks: I don’t think Dak should want to stay in Dallas. “I think we’d talk so highly of Dak if he wasn’t in Dallas.” pic.twitter.com/jeQ1TO86e9 — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) July 26, 2024

That said, Jerry Jones knows what Prescott is worth to the team and wants to keep him around. However, he also understands the reality of the situation. Jones needs to pay all their key players, and ultimately the decision rests with Prescott, as he is entering his contract year and will be free to explore his options next season.

With a figure of $60 million floated in the media, it seems unlikely that the Cowboys can meet Prescott’s demands. They are destined to lose him, and he could become the biggest name in free agency next season. But who would need someone like Prescott to do their bidding?

Landing Spots for Dak Prescott

Prescott’s ‘no franchise tag’ clause in his current contract means he will enjoy the freedom to take his $40 million paycheck, pack his bags, and leave during next year’s free agency. With such control over his future, the QB gets to explore his options, and once he decides to go down that path, he will have plenty of options to consider.

The Giants would be one of them. A move to a divisional rival isn’t unheard of. Another bad year in New York could close Daniel Jones’s chapter. The Big Blue has improved their O-Line and added some strong offensive weapons. Someone like Prescott would thrive in the Big Apple.

Similarly, the Raiders failed to address their QB situation, sticking with Aidan O’Connell. Bringing in Prescott would help remedy that situation.

The Panthers have brought in Dave Canales to improve the offense, particularly Bryce Young. The club has vastly invested in the O-Line and has drafted wideouts and running backs. If Young doesn’t meet expectations, they could be willing to part with him, given his rookie deal. Considering that Canales brought out the best in Baker Mayfield, he could elevate Prescott to an even higher level.

The Titans and the Seahawks are other options out there for Dak to explore. There are many desperate teams out there and the next year’s college draft lacks QBs who can make an instant impact. His MVP-level season with a 12-5 record only strengthens his case.

With Prescott, teams would have a player with high production numbers, no drama, someone who is mentally tough, has overcome a lot of adversity, and is a leader. All things considered, it might just be time for him to depart the Cowboys after 9 seasons and make his mark someplace else.