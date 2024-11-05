Dak Prescott to Sit Out for Three Weeks? Insider Provides Injury Update on Cowboys QB

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 campaign is on the brink. Jerry Jones’ squad is 3-5 following their Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and has a divisional matchup with the rival Philadelphia Eagles on tap for Week 10. Another defeat could put the nail into the coffin in which their playoff hopes currently reside.

What could possibly make matters worse? Well, Dallas has to rely on backup quarterback Cooper Rush to save their season. In the third quarter of the Falcons battle, Dak Prescott suffered a hamstring injury that forced him out of the game. The NFL’s highest-paid player told reporters he “felt something pull” that he had “never felt”, and has already been ruled out for the Eagles matchup.

But Prescott isn’t set to miss just one game. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys’ quarterback could placed on injured reserve. He expressed belief Prescott will, at the very least, be out of action for Dallas’ next three contests on Monday’s episode of The Insiders.

“My read on the situation is probably three weeks, but maybe four because you have the Thanksgiving game… we don’t know if Dak Prescott is going on IR, but [he’s] certainly gonna miss some time.”

While Prescott’s situation is bad news, the Cowboys may have good news on the horizon. Edge rusher Micah Parsons – who has taken “longer than [the Cowboys] anticipated” to recover from the ankle injury he sustained in Week 4, per Rapoport – could “possibly” return versus the Eagles. His presence would be a massive morale boost for Dallas at a time they desperately need one.

How has Cooper Rush performed in the past?

Rush, a 30-year-old undrafted free agent from Central Michigan, is in his eighth professional season. He has spent his entire career in Dallas and played sparingly most years. However, he has experience filling Prescott’s role for an extended period.

Back in 2022, Prescott broke his thumb in the Cowboys’ season opener. The injury kept him out for five games (Week 2-6). Rush took the offense’s reigns and won four of those five contests. Over that stretch, he completed 58.6% of his passes (83/143) for 956 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rush wasn’t overly dominant by any stretch of the imagination. But back then, Dallas didn’t need their quarterback to be. Their defense – which finished fifth in the NFL in points per game allowed (20.1) – held four of Rush’s five opponents beneath 20 points. In the one game they lost with him at the helm, they allowed 26.

This Cowboys’ defense pales in comparison to the 2022 unit. In 2024, Dallas ranks 31st in points per game allowed (28.1). This points to an unfortunate reality for Jerry Jones. Unless Rush morphs into an MVP-level player, the losses are likely to continue piling up.