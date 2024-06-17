Dak Prescott’s Contract Situation is the “2024 Version Plus of Kirk Cousins”, Insider Explains

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts during the first half against the Green Bay Packers for the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

As we get closer and closer to the season, Dak Prescott’s future with the Cowboys is increasingly precarious. While both the franchise and the quarterback have expressed the desire to continue their partnership, there has been no extension in sight. If they’re not able to figure something out soon, he will be hitting the free agent market next off-season. And some say that might just be in his best interest.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins went through something similar this off-season. After not getting an extension with the Vikings last off-season, he entered free agency, eventually signing the largest free agent contract of this off-season with the Falcons. He bagged a whopping 4-year, $180 million deal.

Adam Schefter thinks something similar could be in store for the Cowboys quarterback. Speaking on the LeBatardShow, the ESPN insider said,

“Dak is in a situation where he is the 2024 version plus of Kirk Cousins because he’s got a clause in his contract where he can’t be traded, he’s got a clause in his contract where he can’t be tagged.”

Schefter thinks Prescott has even more leverage than Cousins, as he still has more good years left in him, considering he’s just 30 years old. Not to mention, he played the best football of his career last season.

Many have criticized the Cowboys for leaving their quarterback hanging like that. And while Prescott wants to stick with the team that drafted him, analysts like Schefter think he should test the free agency waters. The ESPN analyst sees so much leverage and potential with Prescott that he thinks the QB could reset the quarterback market next year.

What Could Free Agency Look Like For Dak Prescott?

Adam Schefter is firmly in favor of Prescott shunning the Cowboys to test the sweet sweet nectar that free agency could provide him with. And he has good reasons to do so. Not only is Prescott at the top of his game right now, he’s only improving. If he can let out this year and show he’s worth betting on, teams are going to trip over themselves trying to sign him.

One such team, according to Schefter, could be the Jets if Aaron Rodgers decides to pack it up next year. With Prescott being an unrestricted free agent, the possibilities could truly be endless.

So endless that Schefter thinks he can reset the quarterback market next season:

“Dak Prescott is going to reset the quarterback market when he gets a new deal whether you like it or not. He’s in the right spot at the right time, he has played his cards right, and he is a good quarterback.”

To top it all off, the Cowboys will also be looking to retain him, thus further skyrocketing his leverage. With the QB market only going up and up, even as QBs like Trevor Lawrence getting paid, the Cowboys will have to shake out some really serious money for him. Maybe that’s why Prescott is not sweating yet.