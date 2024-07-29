Dak “The Negotiator” Prescott Has Won at Every Turn With the Cowboys: Tim Hasselbeck

Dak Prescott’s contract with the Cowboys might be delayed but analyst Tim Hasselbeck thinks he’s gonna win the extension wars, just as he has multiple times before. The Cowboys quarterback is not only a beast on the field, but also on the negotiations table, and he might prove his prowess once more, as Hasselbeck predicted.

The quarterback salary is reaching new highs, with QB Jordan Love just bagging a massive $220 million extension with the Packers. Even with the quarterback market going through rapid changes, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is assured that the team will be able to work out a mutually beneficial deal with the quarterback.

Jones’ conviction has Hasslebeck assured that the team and the QB are already on the negotiating table. He criticized the franchise for previously mishandling negotiations and hypothesized that they’re going to see a similar situation this time.

However, he expressed his confidence in Prescott’s abilities to steer the conversation in a direction that is beneficial to him as he said,

“The Cowboys, in general, have done a bad job negotiating with Dak throughout his career…As a negotiator or in his representation, they’ve done an amazing job. Jerry Jones has met his match because Dak Prescott has won at every turn in the negotiation with the Cowboys, and I don’t think it’s going to be any different this time.”

The ongoing increase in quarterback salaries across the NFL allows Prescott’s agents to argue for a higher contract based on market trends. They can highlight that the price for top quarterbacks is continually rising, which strengthens his case for a lucrative deal. Not to mention, last season was one of his best, performance wise.

The Cowboys have no choice but to pay him what he wants. And while Jones might be confident in the team’s ability to retain the QB, it seems Prescott is now losing patience and ready to part ways with the team if the contract talks are not concluded soon.

Prescott gets realistic about his future in Dallas

After maintaining that he wants to stay in Dallas, Prescott is singing a different tune now. As the Cowboys’ training camp kicked off, Jones remained confident about his ability to keep Prescott, but what the QB said during his own confidence should’ve shaken his confidence at least a little bit.

The quarterback first joked that he was just attending camp to avoid fines, and then in a much serious tone said,

“I say it’s a two-way street. They have wants, I have wants. … This is a business and obviously I want to be here. Talking about growing up … this is where I became a man, but at the end of the day, it’s a business.”

While this seems mildly threatening at best, the Cowboys should be even more concerned by what he said next,

“You know, I’m going to say it: I want to be here, but you know when you look up all the great quarterbacks I’ve watched, they’ve played for other teams.So my point in saying that is that that’s not something to fear. That may be a reality for me one day.”

Prescott, as always, was pragmatic with his words and thoughts. But after remaining agreeable for so long, it seems he’s ready to put on the pressure on the front office. Hasslebeck was indeed right when he said Jones has met his match in Prescott. However, if Dallas will still have Prescott on its roster in 2025 still remains a question left unanswered.