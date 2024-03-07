“Dallas Bound”: Derrick Henry Training Video Sends NFL World Into Rumor Frenzy

Standout running back Derrick Henry nears free agency with several teams expected to compete for him following an impressive tenure with the Tennessee Titans. As he turned 30, typically considered as a point of decline for running backs, Henry has continued to perform consistently and even progress as he ages. This offseason would be an interesting chapter in Henry’s career as, for the first time, he has the option to explore his skills with other teams.

Advertisement

Derrick Henry made his fourth Pro Bowl appearance with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, recording 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 280 carries. His exceptional performance attracted interest from various franchises. Moreover, after looking at his stunning physical condition, it can be assumed there are already discussions happening.

Henry’s dedication to fitness is evident in his rigorous workout routine, recently highlighted by the NFL’s Twitter account.

Advertisement

Indeed, he looks as brawny as ever. However, Derrick Henry has seen a drop in rushing yards and touchdowns in his last three full seasons, along with a career-low 4.2 yards per carry in 2023. Many could say that his peak seasons are behind him, but the 30-year-old athlete holds the strength to revamp an entire offense for a franchise.

The Ravens urgently need to strengthen their running back spot with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards leaving in free agency and Derrick Henry could be a perfect fit. Imagine him in Todd Monken’s offense alongside Lamar Jackson.

On the other hand, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fully committed to rebuilding his team this offseason. They decided to go against keeping Tony Pollard and with the Cowboys’ strong history with elite backfields could see a significant addition in Henry. If we take this season into consideration, Dak Prescott could use Henry’s dominant support.

Derrick Henry Has Turned NFL Fans’ Heads With His Recent Workout Routine Video

Dallas Cowboys fans and Baltimore Ravens fans are showing enthusiastic support for Derrick Henry’s potential move, as seen in the large response to his workout video with nearly 1 million views. They are quite vocal about having him on their team and are impressed by his intense workouts and impressive physique, despite any on-field statistical decline.

Advertisement

One of the fans commented on Instagram, “Dallas Blood,” while another posted, “Him on the Ravens is going to starve families.”

Other potential destinations for the running back could be the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, or Houston Texans as they are all vying for his incredible skills. Adding Henry could greatly improve these teams’ running back situation and spark a competitive bidding war.

The uncertainty of Henry’s contract value in the open market, along with teams considering long-term deals, is one of the major plus points in signing the veteran running back.