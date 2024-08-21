Peyton Manning Believes a “Healthy” Aaron Rodgers Is Going to Have a “Great Year” With the Jets

Aaron Rodgers’ debut season with the New York Jets ended in turmoil just four snaps into the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. The veteran QB suffered a severe Achilles tendon injury, prematurely ending Rodgers’ season, and ultimately, dashing the team’s high hopes for a postseason run. Almost a year later, A-Rod will try his luck once again, with many cheering for the QB to ball out.

Advertisement

For instance, NFL legend Peyton Manning offered a positive outlook on Rodgers’ hopeful comeback from an Achilles injury at age 40. During his appearance on ‘Fanatics Fest x The Sheriff Panel,’ Manning strongly expressed his full confidence in the QB’s ability to bounce back. He said:

“I think he’s going to have a great year. He is motivated. I think he’s going to have a good year. He looks healthy out there, just from the little clips that you see.”

Manning also mentioned that Rodgers is adept at ‘keeping receipts’—he doesn’t forget his critics and uses them as motivation. This is something Manning hopes to see in the Jets’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, a team that famously passed on him in the 2005 NFL Draft.

The former NFL quarterback then switched gears and complimented Rodgers’ arm strength which sets him apart from other quarterbacks. He even dubbed it as ‘elastic,’ which apparently helps the 40-year-old QB make throws from challenging angles and unconventional positions — something Manning wishes he could do.

That said, despite the hype, there are still uncertainties about the 4× NFL Most Valuable Player’s chemistry with his Jets receivers.

Rodgers struggles in practice, failing to sync up with his receivers

Monday’s practice for the New York Jets has raised concerns about Rodgers’ connection and rapport with his receivers. The QB struggled to find a rhythm, completing only 11 out of 27 passes and often looking out of sync with his targets. The NY Post even described it as likely the worst training camp performance so far.

Rodgers faced pressure from Will McDonald, who came close to sacking the QB twice. Despite HC Robert Saleh’s optimism about the defense improving, the offensive challenges were evident, with the receiver corps and O-line struggling to hold their own.

“There’s a top-five defense on the other side,” Saleh said in the post-practice presser.

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw stood out for Saleh, playing exceptionally well against the Panthers in their preseason game. The day ended with safety Tony Adams intercepting a pass.